BRISTOL, Va. — A corpse risen from the grave the past decade’s resurrection of vinyl records continues to astound as new life pumps into an entity long thought dead and buried.
“We get 12-year-old girls in here buying records,” said Jimmy King, an employee of Cheap Thrills Records on State Street in Bristol, Virginia.
In January, longtime music industry publication Billboard reported that 2022 sales of vinyl records in the United States punctuated 17 straight years of growth. For instance, 43.46 million vinyl albums were sold in 2022. That was up 4.2% from 2021. Furthermore, 2022 was the best-selling year for vinyl record albums since tracking data began in 1991.
Consequently, gradual growth in sales of vinyl albums reflects in the two record stores located in downtown Bristol. In Bristol and beyond, these are record store days.
“I’ll tell you, every day we get more people in the shop,” said Wyatt Lilly, owner of Cheap Thrills Records in Bristol, Virginia. “Bristol really needed a record store, and the response confirmed that.”
During the 1990s when digital technology fueled the advent of downloads then streaming, which imploded physical aspects of manufacturing and buying music, record store chains vanished from the nation’s landscape.
Meanwhile, like a lantern in the darkest of corners, independent record stores kept the light of LPs on.
“I’ve always collected records,” King said. “When CDs first came, I still bought records. Never stopped. Now, people realize records sound better and you can read the writing on them.”
Beams of hope brightened in the form of Record Store Day. Conceived in 2007, Record Store Day dawned nationwide on April 19, 2008. The day, typically staged each third Saturday of April, heralds mom and pop brick-and-mortar record stores and vinyl records.
When Record Store Day was born, there were no record stores in Bristol. Now there are two, Ceremonial Sound on Euclid Avenue and Cheap Thrills Records on State Street.
Peruse the bins at Ceremonial Sound to find new and used albums as diverse as LPs by Delta blues pioneer Son House to those by dark metal pioneer King Diamond. Furthermore, if one were to have sought Agnostic Front’s album for Record Store Day, “United Blood,” they would have found copies at Ceremonial Sound.
“I made sure of that,” said Shane Church, owner of Ceremonial Sound in Bristol, Virginia. “Plus, I had people ask for that one specifically. There are a lot of punk and metal heads in Bristol.”
Bristol’s Well Made Music cut the lacquers from which LPs were made for seven albums released particularly for Record Store Day. Agnostic Front’s album was one of those.
“We also did the new Marty Stuart record (“Altitude”),” said Clinton Holley, owner of Well Made Music, which is located in Bristol, Virginia. “We stay busy. We have cut more than 10,000 master lacquers for independent labels and all of the major record labels.”
Lines of eager record buyers snaked along State Street and to the front doors of Cheap Thrills Records in April for Record Store Day. Likewise occurred on Euclid Avenue to the entrance of Ceremonial Sound. Shelves bulged with LPs marketed to and in many cases released specifically for Record Store Day. Many are issued in limited numbers.
Most Aprils, one LP takes the lead to dominate the day. Few have done so as Taylor Swift’s “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” album did in April. The Record Store Day-special double LP, of which an astounding-for-the-day 75,000 copies were made available domestically, rocketed from the shelves.
“The Taylor Swift album was the first ones we sold,” Church said, “first things to sell on Record Store Day.”
Across town at Cheap Thrills Records, at least one Taylor Swift album sold multiple times that of its retail price of $49.98.
“One man drove here from out of town to buy the Taylor Swift album for his daughter,” said Benny Holmes, manager of Cheap Thrills Records. “On his way, he got a speeding ticket. That cost him, what, probably $200. When he got here, all of her Record Store Day albums were gone.”
But then the man noticed another customer with a copy of Swift’s LP in hand. He bought it from her for $200 – and then paid its purchase price from the store.
“He wanted it really bad,” Holmes said.
In the immediate aftermath of Record Store Day, Swift’s highly sought after album sold on eBay for as much as $500. Dozens sold in excess of $200. They still do, which exemplifies the fact that vinyl albums sell well and are selling better as time goes by.
For example, Billboard reported that a modern-era record of 1.426 million vinyl albums sold in the U.S. during the week of April that encompassed Record Store Day. Avid buyers have known for some time, yet the fact of rebounded record sales magnifies from year to passing year.
“We still get people in here (at Cheap Thrills Records) who say, ‘Records – records are back?’” King said. “They’re back to stay. Records are back with a vengeance.”