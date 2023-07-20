HILTONS, Va. — The Carter Family Fold will be in no shortage of fast-paced fiddle leads and driving banjo rhythms this weekend with the return of Tune Town Old Time String Band.
The old-time bluegrass band will perform at the Fold starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, in Hiltons, Virginia. There, Tune Town is set to offer dance-worthy music with fiddling chops that often produce hoops and hollers from bluegrass lovers.
The North Carolina-based band has played numerous times throughout the years at the Carter Fold and has played across the country in fiddlers conventions and various venues.
The group includes five musicians on the guitar, fiddle, doghouse bass, mandolin and clawhammer banjo. Dr. Mark Handy on the banjo is a doctor by day and a banjo player extraordinaire by night. Handy practices medicine in Abingdon, operates a farm and runs an Airbnb. He is also a champion clogger. Handy and other musicians, such as Joy Patton, are known to play with multiple bands, such as the Tune Town Old Time String Band, the Leftover Biscuits and Mountain Park Old Time Band.
“Energetic and fun loving, Tune Town’s love for music is irrepressible,” a previous press release from the Carter Family Fold said. “Be sure to bring your dancing shoes, and be ready for a night of down-home fun.
“You can be sure there will be lots of tunes to keep the dancers happy and on the floor. Nothing gets you out of your seat and on the dance floor faster than a rousing old-time band.”
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization featuring weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 A.P. Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Rita Forrester is the executive director of the Fold and the 2022 Outstanding Virginian Award winner for work at the venue. Her mother, Janette, promised her father, A.P. Carter, on his deathbed that she would keep genuine country/folk/gospel music alive for future generations. The family also upholds A.P. Carter’s wishes to keep all performances at the Fold “morally upright” and to allow disabled guests to enjoy the show free of charge.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, and children 6 and under get in free. A select number of tickets are available online (for an increased price by $1) and at the door. For more information or to purchase online tickets, go to www.carterfamilyfold.org.