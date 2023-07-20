ERWIN, Tenn. — On the first weekend of August (Aug. 4 and 5), a period of summer generally referred to as the “dog days” of summer, Six Rivers Media will join forces with Holston Distributing and several other sponsors to present the second annual Dog Days Riverfest.
Nine bands over two days, vendor booths and food trucks, camping and playing on the Nolichucky and important causes to support and learn about make for a full weekend.
Jared Bentley, Six Rivers Media’s Dog Days event organizer, sat down with Matthew Sykes, of the band The Kindest People, to catch up with the band ahead of its return to Dog Days Riverfest.
In addition to his work with the band, Sykes recently started his own record label, Downspout Records, which allows him to work with local and regional acts. He will appear onstage both nights of Dog Days Riverfest — as the leader of The Kindest People (headlining Friday night) and as a member of the horn section with Demon Waffle (set for Saturday evening).
Bentley: Matt, how are you doing today? Can you tell us a little about how you got in to music?
Sykes: I’m doing well, thanks. I started getting really into music in middle school. I joined band in sixth grade and started learning trumpet. Being in band really got me into compositional structure and all the small details involved with writing and playing. My dad was also a drummer and really into music. He kept a drum kit at our house but said he was going to sell it since I wasn’t very interested in it. That really pushed me into wanting to learn, so I started teaching myself drums and listening to a lot more music around that time. One of the most important things for me was the Beatles’ “Live at the BBC” cassette tape he had. I became obsessed with the Beatles, and there was no turning back after that.
Bentley: How did you get involved in this current band?
Sykes: Spencer and I have been playing together since high school. I moved away from the Tri-Cities in 2013 for school but came back after a semester to go to ETSU. Spencer called me up one day and asked if I wanted to get a band together for some shows. I had a solo album at the time called “The Kindest People,” so we slapped that name on the project and did a weekend of shows. The band was never supposed to continue after that, but thanks to our friend in These Are the Angles asking us to play a show after that, we just kept going. We had some lineup changes, but the current lineup has been with the band since late 2016. I met Evan at a party one night, and he asked me to join Demon Waffle, so I asked him to join The Kindest People, and then I met Matthew Dougherty through Demon Waffle, and they’ve been in the band ever since.
Bentley: What would you call the style of music you play?
Sykes: We call it “stylish indie with a garage rock attitude.” Or indie/garage rock.
Bentley: What do you want to get out of your music? What do you hope to achieve?
Sykes: My ultimate goal is to have some label support one day. We pretty much do everything in house. We produce the records, do our own promotion, book our shows, edit and shoot most of our music videos, etc. It’s a lot of work, and if we had someone to supplement that work, or at least get it out there, it would be a massive help. Just to make a living doing what you love is the dream.
Bentley: How did you get involved in Dog Days Riverfest? You performed last year as well.
Sykes: Jared got in touch with us, and we were so stoked. He had us in for JCP’s “From the Warehouse” series, and we all love working with him. It’s great when the people putting on the festival know what kind of work goes into being in a small band like this.
Bentley: What did you expect from the festival, or what do you expect this year?
Sykes: Good times and good tunes! It’s great when a festival takes the effort to focus on a local scene like this. We know so many amazing and talented people who are playing this festival and are out playing in the scene on a weekly basis. This is going to be a great time for all of us to get together and celebrate each other’s music for a weekend and show people just what kind of talent and music is coming out of the Tri-Cities right now.
Bentley: What do you see happening for the band in the future?
Sykes: Personally I just want to keep growing as a musician and continue to try to make a path for myself to do what I want.
For more information on The Kindest People, go to www.thekindestpeople.com.
For more on Dog Days Riverfest, go to www.dogdaysriverfest.com