BRISTOL, Va. — On the second floor of the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, attendees can learn about and observe artifacts pertaining to such local music legends as Bristol’s Tennessee Ernie Ford.
But the world knows Ford. He’s a Country Music Hall of Fame member.
Within a few steps of a display of Ford memorabilia, text upon a wall references a man named Lesley Riddle. Sometimes referred to as Esley, Riddle was born on June 13, 1905 in Burnsville, North Carolina. No one knows exactly when, but Riddle met A.P. Carter at some point between 1928 and 1930.
“Lesley sometimes traveled with A.P. Carter when A.P. was looking for songs,” said the late Mike Seeger, who learned of Riddle from Maybelle Carter. Seeger added that Maybelle’s finger-picking style of playing guitar was at least influenced by Riddle, which can be heard on the Carter Family tune from 1930, “The Cannon-Ball.”
Recall The Carter Family — A.P., Sara, and Maybelle Carter, first recorded in downtown Bristol during what has since been termed the 1927 Bristol Sessions. Bristol’s status as the Birthplace of Country Music hinges upon recordings made during those sessions.
“Sara recalled learning both text and style (of the song ‘The Cannon-Ball,’ which The Carter Family recorded on May 24, 1930 in Memphis) from Lesley Riddle,” the late Charles K. Wolfe wrote in the book that accompanies Bear Family Records’ box set of complete recordings made by The Carter Family, “In the Shadow of Clinch Mountain.”
Wolfe continued in print with a quote from Sara Carter, who said, “He taught us to pick that way.”
“Riddle, for his part,” Wolfe wrote, “agreed that on this cut Maybelle picks it pretty much like he did.”
Furthermore, Wolfe wrote that another song recorded on the same day, “When the World’s on Fire,” derived at least in part from Riddle.
“’When the World’s on Fire,’ featuring Maybelle’s steel guitar,” Wolfe wrote, “used a tune learned from Lesley Riddle, grafted with words done by the Carters.”
There’s no doubt. Lesley Riddle, at least to some degree, influenced Maybelle Carter, one of the most influential guitarists in commercial music history.
Ronnie Williams, who lives in Fredericksburg, Virginia, befriended Maybelle Carter when he was a child. He learned The Carter Family style and songs from Maybelle and her daughters, Helen, June, and Anita Carter. For decades, he has performed Carter Family music across the country.
“Maybelle told me that the only style she learned from Lesley Riddle was the ‘The Cannon-Ball’ style,” Williams said.
A.P. Carter was known for his sometimes weeks-long ventures deep into the mountains of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee in search of songs. He occasioned Kingsport on occasion, too, where he apparently met Riddle.
“Maybelle said Lesley Riddle worked at a bus station in Kingsport,” Williams said. “She told me that A.P. met Lesley at a bus terminal in Kingsport. He brought him home to meet Sara and Maybelle, and that A.P. took Lesley with him to collect songs. ‘The Cannon-Ball’ was one of them.”
As to Carter’s guitar style, often referred to as The Carter Scratch, it was at least formulating during The Carter Family’s first recordings in Bristol. However, there is a difference between those and later records they made.
“She played with bare fingers until 1930 or so,” Williams said. “Her style, you play with your thumb and index finger. She told me that the only style she learned from Lesley was ‘The Cannon-Ball’ style. She used that style on some others songs, too. ‘Two Sweethearts of Mine’ was one of them from the Lesley Riddle style.”
Five years later, The Carter Family revisited “The Cannon-Ball” during a session in New York City. The updated record is titled “Cannon Ball Blues.”
At least for some time during the late 1920s and early ‘30s, Riddle and A.P. Carter sought songs together. Seeger said during an interview shortly before his death in 2009, that Riddle had an incredible ability to remember songs.
“Lesley could memorize lyrics and melodies really well,” Seeger said.
The display in the Birthplace of Country Music Museum references their forays for songs as such: “A.P. Carter traveled with Lesley Riddle throughout Appalachia, finding traditional songs to arrange and record…songs that would later become folk and country standards.”
Riddle married in 1937. Meanwhile, fissures in The Carter Family that led to an eventual breakup of the original trio began in 1933 when A.P. and Sara Carter separated. They divorced three years later. Riddle and his wife moved to Rochester, New York.
Mysterious figures occupy large segments of shadows throughout the span of music history.
Blues aficionados are quick to mention Robert Johnson. Amid considerable halos of suspicion and surmise that still reverberate today, he died in Mississippi in 1938. Only two recording sessions of his music, which proved highly influential on rock music decades later, exists.
Bluegrass hardcore fans of Bill Monroe know the name of Arnold Schultz. Monroe openly credited him as an influence. It’s also known that Schultz’ guitar playing influenced Merle Travis’ Travis-style of guitar playing. But Schultz, the son of a former slave from Ohio County, Kentucky, never recorded.
Same with Rufus Payne. Known as Tee-Tot, the Alabaman street musician influenced little Hiram Hank Williams such that Williams, after he became known as country music’s Hillbilly Shakespeare, would often reference Tee-Tot Payne as pivotal to his music development. Alas, Tee-Tot never recorded and there no photographs of him known to exist.
And so, when Lesley Riddle married and moved to Rochester, New York, he virtually disappeared. Seeger, upon learning of him from Maybelle Carter, sought Riddle. He found him in 1965.
“He didn’t even have a guitar when I met him,” Seeger said. “Eventually, I talked him into doing some recordings.”
A selection of those recordings led to Riddle’s album for Rounder Records, “Step by Step: Lesley Riddle Meets the Carter Family: Blues, Country, and Sacred Songs.”
Riddle, a seminal influence upon country music royalty Maybelle Carter, died on July 13, 1985, in Asheville, North Carolina — 13 years before the release of his album.