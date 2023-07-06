KINGSPORT — It is early July, so it must be time for a public Fun Fest Block Party, or maybe two dozen plus four.
This year, of more than 40 registered block parties, 28 are open to the public and are eligible to compete for the No. 1 block party award to be given July 14 at the Fun Fest kickoff breakfast. One location, the Jack White Drive community, will host block parties at the same location three days in a row.
With a more than 30-year history and only one sponsor through that timeframe, individual block parties have come and gone.
But Emily Thompson, director of Fun Fest and special events for Visit Kingsport, a part of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, said the No. 1 rule of block parties is to have some fun.
“Every year has climbed since the year of no Fun Fest,” Thompson said of 2020, when Fun Fest, which dates back to 1981, was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Block parties began not long after Fun Fest did, said Michelle Martindale of Culligan Water Professionals. The best public block party award began in 2015. That’s when the Borden neighborhood event, still being held this year, won.
“I think we will have a good turnout this year,” Martindale said.
Other winners through the years include Temple Baptist Church, Magnolia Soap and Bath, Calvary Baptist Church and the Midfields neighborhood.
The largest events, drawing the most people, are likely the ones held at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center and Sunnyside Baptist Church, along with one in Indian Springs.
Technically this year’s Sunnyside and Lynn View parties are not in the running for best block party because they are being held July 12, outside the official July 7-9 block party window.
The largest-ever block party or related event, the Mount Carmel Block Party in westward neighbor Hawkins County, is no longer held and often was not an official event, Thompson and Martindale said.
In addition, past block parties or similar events were also held in neighboring Southwest Virginia, although this year all are either inside the Kingsport city limits or Sullivan County.
Requirements for an official block party are free entry, with most events providing food and refreshments.
“We’re from the South. You don’t ever want to run out of food,” Martindale said.
A new block party this year is one held at a wrestling school in Bloomingdale, in the former Kingsley Elementary School in the county community just northeast of Kingsport.
Martindale said that group seems to be putting a lot of thought and effort into the event. Past events had wrestling, including ones at Borden Park and CJ’s Sports Bar in Bloomingdale, she said.
Following is a list of the 28 public block parties:
FRIDAY, JULY 7
• Jack White Drive Community, 121 Jack White Drive at the dead end, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. “We are going to use the entire culdesac as a party location,” the listing from the chamber says. (Other events there are July 8 and 9.)
• Northeast State @ Kingsport Block Party at the Parklet, close to the Kingsport Center for Higher Education Building, 300 W. Market St, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Brushstrokes n’ More Block Party at the Brushstrokes n’ More Studio, 1001 E. Stone Drive, Suite H, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Bloomingdale Dentistry, 2701 Bloomingdale Road, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
• Summit Properties, 226 Wexler St., 4 to 7 p.m.
• Rhythm in Riverview Block Party at Riverview Park, 5 to 9 p.m.
• Pro Wrestling Celebration at Netpro Studios Professional Wrestling School gym, 100 Emory Lane (the former Kingsley Elementary School), 6:30 to 10 p.m.
SATURDAY, JULY 8
• Marsh Regional Blood Center, 111 W. Stone Drive, Suite 300, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Kids Makers Market at V.O. Dobbins Park, 10 a.m. to noon.
• Jack White Drive Community, 121 Jack White Drive at the dead end, noon to 8 p.m.
• Communitywide Colonial Heights Party at Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 108 Colonial Heights Road, 5 to 8 p.m.
• Come Cheat With Us at In Shape Weight Loss, 421 W. Stone Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Party at Pal’s with Your Pals, Pal’s Sudden Service, 327 Revere St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Magnolia Soap’s Good Clean Fun at Magnolia Soap and Bath Co., 1880 N. Eastman Road, Suite 210, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Cornucopia’s Poppin’ Block Party at Cornucopia Gourmet Popcorn, 1880 N. Eastman Road, Suite 320, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Picnic at the Memorial Park, E. Lawn Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Rock The Block On Commerce Street at 215 Commerce St., noon to 6 p.m.
• Luau Block Party at Borden Park at the covered shelter near the basketball court, 1 to 5 p.m.
• CLC Family Fun Night at the Christian Life Center, 2401 N. John B. Dennis Highway, 5 to 8 p.m.
• Second Round of Preliminary Competition for the fifth annual Tasty Buds Throwdown at High Voltage, 101 Cherokee St., (enter through big gate around the corner on Main Street) 5 to 11 p.m.
• Scott Adams Memorial Skatepark Fun Fest Block Party at the Scott Adams Memorial Skatepark, 2016 Brickyard Park Drive, 7 to 11:30 p.m.
• Summer Heat 5 at CJ’s Sports Bar at 516 Morelock St. in Bloomingdale, 1 to 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, JULY 9
• Jack White Drive Community, 121 Jack White Drive at the dead end, 1 to 5 p.m.
• Temple Baptist Church 2200 Memorial Court, (use entrance located across from Ross N. Robinson Middle baseball fields) 5 to 7 p.m.
• Heritage First Church of God, 470 Rock Springs Road, 5 to 7 p.m.
• Fun in the Heights at Vernon Heights Baptist Church, 2547 Russell St., 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 12
• Lynn View Block Party in the Lynn View community, 257 Walker St., 6 to 8 p.m.
• Sunnyside Baptist Church Block Party at Sunnyside Baptist Church, 406 Cooks Valley Road, 6 to 8 p.m.
(Both July 12 parties are not in the running for best block party because they are outside the July 7-9 timeframe.)