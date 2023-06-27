JONESBOROUGH — If you think Hannah Dasher sees the world only through country music melodies, harmonies and songwriting hooks, you’re wrong.
She sees it all through fried chicken.
“I told someone today during a write that if you’re hungry, you’re going to eat gas station chicken,” Dasher said, referring to the recent state of TikTok country music stars and how the genre has expanded beyond the sounds of steel guitars and fiddles.
Dasher — with hair taller than Dolly Parton’s and more twang than a Saturday night fiddle solo at the Carter Fold — will bring her love for country music to the 53rd Jonesborough Days.
Dasher is a bona fide TikTok star with over 1.5 million followers and millions of views across social media thanks to her online cooking segment, “Stand By Your Pan.” In 2020, Dasher started the affectionately named video series with a name that serves as a nod to Tammy Wynette (whose picture, along with that of George Jones, hangs in Dasher’s kitchen).
“Everyone in the country in 2020 was fighting,” Dasher said through the phone, from her house in Nashville. “It was so divided, but I thought, ‘We can all agree on fried chicken or pork chops.’ I also figured it would get me an audience of non-country music fans in addition to existing fans. I’m seeing it pay off in my merch sales and at shows.”
The world may see Dasher as a big-haired, honky-tonk caricature with a massive online following and sassy Southern persona to match. But she is quick to tell you her goal has always been authentic country music — the kind her honky-tonk heroes would approve of. If she were seeking permission, that is.
“I think we will all get tired of the sitting-in-front-of-a-phone-screen-with-a guitar kind of a video asking, ‘Should I cut this song next?” Dasher said. “That’s not who I am. Hannah Dasher doesn’t ask permission to cut a song. I give you the song that I want to put out, that I feel like you want to hear. That sounds cocky. But Waylon (Jennings), Alan Jackson, Eric Church and Hank (Williams) Jr. sure wouldn’t ask permission on what song they should release next.
“I crave authenticity. That’s all I know how to be.”
Dasher is set to release her latest album, “The Other Damn Half,” on Aug. 4. The album is filled with honky-tonk tunes with humor peppered throughout, as found in the happy ending cheating song “Cryin’ All the Way to the Bank.” The tune boasts lyrics like “I was taking it hard, but taking his farm took the broke outta heartbreak, I’m cryin’ all the way, cryin’ all the way to the bank.”
“They’re singing every word when I sing it live,” Dasher said. “That’s really what you want. There’s something for everybody on this album.”
However, the country queen’s latest single, “Ugly Houses” offers a look at the more vulnerable side of Dasher.
“Well, I ain’t no fancy castle, got too much junk inside, but if you buy ugly houses, Lord, I’m taking down my for-sale sign,” Dasher croons through the chorus.”
“God has done a lot of work on me in my life,” Dasher said. “God is in the renovation business. Where the world is right now, we’re a long way from Mayberry. I feel like it’s a song the world really needed. I’m more than just a set-your-wig-on-fire, rock ’n’ roll, honky-tonk act.
“I’m a songwriter as well. My team thought I needed to showcase that more, so we put this song out before this next cheatin’ one. But oh — they’re my favorite to write.”
She’s written songs for artists such as Lainey Wilson, Ian Munsick and Brad Paisley, who cut the song co-written by Dasher “Go To Bed Early.”
That song didn’t come without a few minor sacrifices on Dasher’s part, though.
“I was working for Bass Pro Shops and, I was actually for fired for writing that song on the job,” Dasher recalled. “I wrote the song with Chris DuBois and Brent Anderson, and Brad Paisley cut it. My version of that song will be on this next album.”
Her upcoming album will also include her next released tune, “That Thing You Like,” set for July 28. The song offers Dasher’s sassy style and just-provocative-enough lyrics to keep fans giggling throughout her live shows.
“The hook is, ‘I’m the one who taught him that thing you like,’” Dasher sang through the phone. “So it’s scandalous.”
Dasher has other halves indeed.
The lead tune from 2021’s “The Half Record” showed a glimpse of her patriotic side, with a large American flag in the backdrop of the music video as she sings about standing up for freedom and kneeling when you pray.
“I’m passionate about my faith. I’m passionate about my country, my people and my fans. We are all one nation. I don’t care who you vote for, you’re still an American. … As an entertainer, I feel like it’s my duty to unite and not divide. But if they’re running down my country, they’re walking on the fighting side of me, though,” Dasher added, referencing a long-ago Merle Haggard tune.
Dasher won’t be the only dose of country at Jonesborough Days.
The festival dons a country and western theme to go with its longstanding tradition of serving as the oldest Fourth of July festival in the region, all in Tennessee’s oldest town.
“We wanted to go (country and western) with our entertainment especially,” said Amber Crumley, director of special events for the town of Jonesborough. “Of course it’s going to be very red, white and blue. It’s patriotic. It’s the Fourth of July. I think we are able to keep that and put a little country twist on it.”
Folks can expect the return of the MoonPie eating contest, a watermelon social, fireworks and, of course, the Fourth of July parade (which, Crumley said, brought in a record 50,000 people last year). Jonesborough Days will also include some new features, such as revamped areas for the little ones, old-timey activities for the kids, a fried chicken kickoff dinner and more.
As for entertainment, Shotgun Willie will offer a tribute to Willie Nelson on the main stage at 8 p.m. on Sunday, just after a new addition: country music trivia from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
“We are adding things like that that sort of bring it all together,” Crumley said.
Cornbread-slinging cooks are also set to submit their best pan of the East Tennessee delicacy in an already-popular new festivity. The town closed registration over a week ahead of the festival due to an overwhelming amount of entrees.
Dasher won’t just offer her skills as the nightly entertainment on Saturday — she’ll also serve as the judge of this year’s first-ever cornbread contest, which includes the categories of regular cornbread, sweet cornbread and crazy cornbread.
“I’m not against sweet cornbread,” Dasher said when asked what she looks for in the perfect cornbread. “I made a pan last night, actually. I don’t like it to be dry. I like buttermilk cornbread. I’m a White Lily girl — although they don’t pay me to say that.”
After her Jonesborough date, Dasher will continue her first-ever headlining tour from Texas to Chicago, Montana and beyond. But first, the Georgia native will spend the Fourth with “her kind of people.”
“I’m just tickled to get to play in Jonesborough,” Dasher said. “I haven’t gotten to spend a whole lot of time in Knoxville like I want to yet, but I’ve met a lot of you guys. Gatlinburg has just embraced me, They had a Hannah Dasher float in their Christmas parade, which blew my mind.
“Y’all are my kind of people. You all are family. We like the same kind of music, we eat the same kinds of food. We’re just some good ol’ country people.”
And meet the people she will.
“I am planning to do a free meet and greet after the show,” she said, excitedly. “If anyone wants to come see me and meet me, tell ’em to come on. I will stand in line for two hours if I have to. I do it every night that I play. It’s my favorite part of what I do. I don’t need a nod for it. I like meeting you and thanking you.”
For Dasher, country music is just like a hot, straight-out-of-the-pan, golden piece of fried chicken. If it didn’t take time, real ingredients and real hard work, it just isn’t for her.
“There are things that are timeless and stand the test of time,” Dasher said. “That is a goal for me in the writing room. If I could write the flash in the pan — the kind of songs they spend $1.5 million on — I totally would. I can’t say anything without saying something.”
Dasher will perform on the main stage in the courthouse square from 8:45 to 10 p.m., Saturday, July 1. For more information, go to www.jonesborough.com/jbodays.