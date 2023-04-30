A book titled “Finding the Mother Tree (and) Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest,” by Canadian forest ecology scientist Suzanne Simard, showed up at the Johnson City Public Library last year as a pine sapling, too close to its progenitor tree trunk to allow for transplanting, was growing in my garden.
Appearing nearly 300 million years ago — before the dinosaurs — the pines, firs, spruces and other conifers are the world’s oldest trees, holding sway in the forests until palms, oaks and other “flowering trees” developed, about 250 million years later.
Conifers typically can succeed in difficult climatic or soil conditions where flowering trees don’t do as well – in the high north in Alaska or Siberian Russia for instance – since early on they established a mutually beneficial relationship with underground networks of various fungi. These provide the trees’ root system with access to water and mineral nutrients from the soil it would otherwise not be able to reach.
The “mycorrhizal” networks’ importance to growth of trees, orchids and many other plants was first discovered by a Prussian mycologist toward the end of the 19th century but has since been the subject of studies “around the world,” as Simard states in her book.
A Virginia pine was one of five mature trees on the property when I moved to Jonesborough. This conifer has a short lifespan of generally far less than hundred years and, over the last eight years, apparent senescence had required considerable pruning.
Its seedling grew at what seemed like extraordinary speed, stretching upward to more than ten feet now, its fourth year. Many new “candles,” in the leader and the whorls of side branches, reach almost a foot in length.
Promising continued rapid growth as they reach skyward, they seem heading “straight for the zenith, each meaning to get there if only there be years enough before the last trumpet blows;” Aldo Leopold’s poetic description of his pines (Sand County Almanac) surely applies.
Over decades of laboratory and field research in forests in British Columbia, the “Mother Tree” author found these to communicate with other trees in the neighborhood, but especially kin, such as about danger situations from predators or pests, and to enhance growth and resilience in them through sharing food trees manufacture by photosynthesis from carbon in the air and amplifying soil resources through the mycorrhizal network.
And an injured or dying Mother Tree, she states, is “passing her life force straight to her offspring,” such that “dying enabled the living; the aged fueled their young.”