Maci Masters, it’s safe to say, went out with a bang.
The Virginia Tech signee hit five home runs in six games last week while helping Daniel Boone to a state runner-up finish.
Boone lost 8-7 in the championship game to Green Hill, which led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk-off home run. A Boone win would’ve forced an if-necessary game. A second-place finish didn’t appear likely for the Trailblazers, who had an 18-game wins streak snapped with their 5-3 loss to Henry County in the first round on Tuesday (May 23).
But Boone bounced back to defeat Riverdale (9-4) and Arlington (6-2) on Wednesday and avenged the loss to Henry County with a 12-1, five-inning romp in its first game Thursday.
The ‘Blazers followed that with a 9-5 win against Nolensville and advanced to Friday’s championship round.
Masters jump-started the dash through the losers’ bracket with a day for the ages on Wednesday. She hit two home runs in each of the two victories and piled up nine RBIs on the day. She added a home run in the losers’ bracket final against Nolensville.
“Going into the state tournament I wasn’t hitting as well as I had wanted,” Masters said. “So the last few weeks leading up to it I had been taking extra swings and extra rounds of batting practice. I think that really helped me break out of the slump I was in. I also think that being on that big of a stage helped me realize that those games were going to be my last ones in a Boone jersey and I needed to make them count.
“That was kind of a surreal feeling to have – and realizing that all this was gonna be gone in a couple days – and I needed to make them count, not only for myself but for my teammates.”
Masters set a single- season TSSAA record with 25 home runs last season. She finished with 17 this year.
Junior Kyleigh Bacon hit three home runs in the state tournament and finished with eight on the season.
“Maci hit five home runs down there and Kyleigh hit three and Anna Richardson hit one,” said Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins, who guided his third straight team to the state tournament. “Our kids just really seemed to play better when they had their backs against the wall in pressure situations. Henry County locked us in the losers’ bracket, 5-3. And then to come all the way back out and to beat them, 12-1 – the same pitcher – and knock her out in the in the third or fourth inning there was a big thing for us.
“And then we come back and play Nolensville that night, who probably had the best pitcher we saw – that Smith girl. She threw anywhere from 62 to 65 (mph) and had a really good rise-ball. And we hit three home runs on her that night and beat them, 9-5. Our kids did a really good job.”
And powerful Green Hill was there to be had.
“Green Hill’s a different animal,” Jenkins said. “They hadn’t had anybody play with them close, and we jumped out, 2-0. And then we got down 6-2 and then tied it at 7-7, and then they hit a home run to beat us there at the end. It’s a new school in Mount Juliet, and they had a lot of really good players. But we had a shot at ‘em. Our kids really battled all the time.”
Pitchers Kayleigh Quesinberry, Ava Saul and Kaylea Osborne, a freshman, all contributed on the mound last week.
“It all starts with our pitching,” Jenkins said. “Kayleigh did a really good job. I think she was 5-2 in the postseason and Ava was 3-0 and I believe that Kaylea was 1-0. All of ‘em pitched in the in the state tournament, and I think that may have been the difference between everybody and us. If you have that one big arm, which is great, but by the end of the week, they were kind of getting wore down a little bit. We threw all three of ours, and they all had big, big wins for us.
“Kayleigh won against Henry County and then she ended up coming back and coming in for that next game against Nolensville and getting the win there. Ava had a big win against Riverdale. And Kalea Osborne beat Arlington, 6-2, and then Kayleigh Quesinberry saved that one. And then we started Osborne in the championship game and Kayleigh came in again, and threw four and a third innings. So, you know, Kayleigh was just a tremendous, tremendous warrior for us all year, and she really hit the ball well in the postseason.”
Jenkins said the runner-up performance was a total team effort. Shortstop Riley Croley made key contributions McKenzie Strouth in state tourney wins.
“Riley Croley led us in hitting all year,” Jenkins said. “Anna Richardson had some big, big hits for us at some crucial times down there. Kyleigh caught a few more games than she had during the season and did a really good job. Ava hit over .400 down there at the state tournament. Josie (Jenkins) caught the ball really well and made great plays for us. Audrey (Moorhouse) does some things with her legs like she always does, putting pressure on you. And Lillie made some plays with the bat and with the glove.
“Everybody down there had a big, positive input on how we performed. Sadie Henson, coming in off the bench at times, had some big hits that knocked in some runs for us.”
Boone won 35 games for the third straight season after going 44-7 in 2019. And the 2020 team that was not to be due to COVID-19 would’ve likely been on the same level.
“Playing for Coach Jenkins has been an honor and I’ve enjoyed every second of it,” Masters said. “He’s hard on us when we need it, but at the same time, he lets us relax and have fun. He knows what we are capable of and just holds us to that.
“That last game was a tough loss, but at the same time not. We all gave it everything we had and it just didn’t fall in our favor. We played for each other and gave it our best shot. We just came up a little short, but I think we were all proud of what we accomplished and of how far we made it.”
Masters isn’t the only senior that’ll play in college. Quesinberry and Audrey Moorhouse are headed to Johnson University and Kori Thompson is going to Tennessee Wesleyan.
“We’re losing four really good players … and we’ve got a good nucleus coming back,” Jenkins said. “But what a run this group’s had.”