David Crockett softball coach Carla Weems would like to think she’s stepping away instead of retiring from coaching.
Weems announced last week that she’s resigning as the Pioneers softball coach. She was the head coach for 15 years after assisting Jamey Anderson one season.
“I don’t think I’ll retire,” Weems said. “It’s just stepping back for a little while. I don’t think I’ll give it up completely. Maybe for a couple of years. We’ll see how it goes.”
Weems said she needs to take care of her health – from mental health to high blood pressure. And leaving the dugout will enable her to better tend to her mother.
“I’ve had a couple of rough years with my anxiety and depression,” Weems said. “You’re not gonna make all the players happy. You’re not gonna make all the parents happy. But if I felt like that I had upset somebody, I brought it home with me and I lived with it.”
That was especially true when her daughter Kara played for her. Kara, a junior pitcher in 2018, helped the Pioneers to a share of a league title with Daniel Boone, a district championship and a 33-11 record.
The team included Reagan Miller, Lenzie Jenkins, Sydney Fox and Alyssa Suits.
“They were probably the most special group that I had,” Weems said. “I mean, just that whole bunch of girls – I mean, they were something else. We had to come back out of the losers’ bracket and beat Cherokee two games back to back. And we did.
“Kara was the MVP of that tournament. And then we went down to Morristown East and played against (Emma) Frost, which is a game that I’ll always remember because we got beat, 1-0 and Kara was playing with a broken finger that she had broken in the district tournament the week before.”
Playing for a parent offers highs and lows.
“I definitely had some hard times, just because a lot of kids got to be coached by her and then go home,” Kara said. “And I mean, obviously, it’s not like they didn’t get it from their parents. But I got it from the same parent whenever I was playing and then we came home and on the way home she talked about it. And the next day she even talked about it.
“So it was a lot of struggles. But also just getting to enjoy the wins with her not only as a coach, but as my mom was great.”
Indeed, the rewards made it more of a blessing than a curse.
“One time when I was playing for her I hit a home run,” Kara said. “I think it was like the 11th inning against Science Hill to win the game. … And coming around third base and just seeing her face that was probably the highlight of playing for her.
“It was good, because she obviously loved the sport. Honestly, she definitely loved it a little bit more than I did. So just seeing her like happy and seeing her really proud of me was really a highlight, for sure.”
Carla’s favorite comeback victory didn’t involve her daughter. It was a miraculous rally against Daniel Boone in 2021. The Pioneers scored nine runs in the seventh and ended the game with a fly-ball double play.
“I mean, that was the best game I think I’ve ever seen between Crockett and Boone,” Carla said. “Of course, I played Boone all four years of my high school. We played for championships and things like that back when it was the IMAC, and there has always been big games between us and Boone. But that game was just – we were an inning or two away from being run-ruled, and then we just come back and beat and them. … It was crazy. And I think we did most of it with two outs.”
Weems would like to see assistant Alex Dulaney succeed her.
“Alex has been with me four or five years,” Weems said. “He’s really showed a lot of interest and he’s the one I think would be great for a takeover. He knows the game and he’s very smart. And he’s a godly man.
“I’ve had some really good coaches. I had Scott Fox for a while, Richard Charlton, Tod Parker, Candace Bolus from Jonesborough helped me a year. Mark Bowles has been with me quite a while and Alex has been with me 4-5 years.
“Jerry Day has been with me the longest. He always has the right things to say to them. I think he’s been here nine years of the 15 with me. He’s always there for the girls – and he’s been very good for me. He’s called me out a couple of times. He wasn’t afraid to tell me when he thought I was wrong. If I was being too hard on somebody, he always let me know.”
It’s hard to believe Weems won’t return to a diamond sooner than later. If she doesn’t, however, it’s been a gratifying, if not smooth, ride.
She won some championships, including a couple of with her daughter on the mound.
“A lot kids in high school are doing their own thing and finding out who they are and all that,” Kara said. “I got to spend it with my mom, and that’s pretty cool.”