Two days of postponements due to weather only delayed what seems to be inevitable anymore for the Daniel Boone softball team.
The Trailblazers won three games in three days last week to secure a third straight state tournament berth.
The ‘Blazers were scheduled to open play on Tuesday (May 23) at 6:30 p.m. (Eastern) against Henry County in Murfreesboro.
Boone had only been to two state tournaments (2010, ’12) since the school was opened (1971-72) prior to this three-peat, a feat that seemed unlikely to many at the beginning of March.
There was as much discussion about who Boone graduated – Tennessee signees Brylee Mesusan and Camryn Sarvis and Liberty signee Savannah Jessee – as there was about who it returned.
But Boone rolled to Big Five Conference, district and regional titles before defeating Maryville Heritage, 5-4, in the Sectional on Friday afternoon at Clarence Mabe Field.
“Dobyns-Bennett was picked to win the league,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “A lot of people thought with us graduating those six last year – two of ‘em going to Tennessee and one going to Liberty – that it was going to be kind of a down year for us. We wanted them to think that. But our kids keep on going.
“I’ve never been more proud of a team and I’ve had a lot of good teams and a lot of good players. A lot of people didn’t think we were going to get back to this spot.”
Shortstop Riley Croley went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs, two RBIs and an intentional walk and Kayleigh Quesinberry pitched six-plus innings for the victory in the Sectional.
Boone (31-7-2), which has won 18 straight, took a 5-1 lead on Croley’s two-run home run with one out in the fourth inning.
The ‘Blazers had scored three runs to take a 3-1 lead in the second. Croley, a left-handed batter, led off that frame with a line-drive single past the shortstop. Quesinberry’s single drove her home after Anna Richardson’s sacrifice bunt.
Ava Saul capped the inning with a two-out, two-run single to right field.
Croley’s two-run home run – a line shot over the right field fence – was the first of her career. She had a 1-1 count and turned on an inside fastball.
“I knew she was going to try to come in on me,” Croley said. “She had got ahead of me on every single at-bat. So I had to beat her to the spot. I had to get my foot down early and I had to beat her to the spot.
“I heard my dad in the stands and he said, ‘Cage swing.’ And me and him have been working on that swing for a long time. We’ve been working on that swing where we start open and we barrel that ball on that inside pitch. So I heard him say that and I knew I had to beat her.”
It was the first home run of Croley’s career.
“I thought Riley really set the tone for us with that two-run home run,” Jenkins said. “She had a really good approach all day.”
Lillie Walters was 1-for-2 with a walk and a run for Boone, which was without outfielder Audrey Moorhouse in the lineup. She got hit by pitches twice on the same spot on an elbow in the regional championship win at Morristown West on Thursday, and was only available as a base-runner.
“One of your captains goes down the night before (the sectional),” Jenkins said. “It was a great team win. There were a lot of good things top to bottom.
“That’s the beauty about our bunch. They pull for each other.”
Heritage cut Boone’s lead to 5-4 when Kylee Thomas hit a two-run home run with none out in the top of the seventh.
Quesinberry was at 130 pitches, and Jenkins relieved her with Saul, who allowed two hits and a walk while recording the save thanks, in part, to a 6-4-3 double play rolled by Croley and Josie Jenkins.
“I thought Kayleigh gave us a really good start,” Jenkins said. “Ava came in and the double play was big. We did a really good job executing our pitches. That’s a tough situation. You have Ava coming in as a sophomore.
She came in last year in the regional championship as a freshman. She came in last night and then tonight. And last night we started a freshman in the regional championship with (Kaylea) Osborne.”
Boone won 12-7 at Morristown West in the Region 1-3A championship on Thursday night. The ‘Blazers trailed 7-6 entering the top of the sixth, but piled up six runs in the frame.
Kyleigh Bacon had a two-run double and Quesinberry hit a two-run single during the outburst. Quesinberry was 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs.
Saul (13-2) came on for Osborne and worked 2 2/3 innings without allowing an earned run for the victory.
In its regional semifinal at Boone on Wednesday, a game initially scheduled for Monday and rescheduled for Tuesday, the Trailblazers defeated Morristown East, 7-0.
Quesinberry pitched a two-hitter. She helped her cause by going 3-for-4 with a run.
“Kayleigh was outstanding,” Jenkins said. “She did a great job filling the zone up, only giving up two hits with eight strikeouts.”
Maci Masters, a Virginia Tech signee, was 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run and a walk. Croley was 2-for-4 with a double, a run and stolen base and Saul was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Boone went 3-2 to finish third in the state last year. Masters got in the state tournament record books last year when she hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and drove in seven runs in a win against Wilson Central.
“We hope to go down there,” Jenkins said, “and do some damage.”