The Jonesborough Middle School softball team concluded a successful three-year run this season, but will no longer have its ace dealing on the mound – or its head coach.
Head coach Josh Edens, who’s leaving for Church Hill Middle School after being at Jonesborough in a variety of roles for 10 years, has coached the softball team the past five years.
And left-handed pitcher Madelyn Dulaney has been his horse on the mound the past three seasons, all of which concluded with sectional berths. She set the program’s career (434) and season (204) records for strikeouts.
“She was definitely the best pitcher anywhere in the Eastern section,” Edens said. “I’d probably put her up against anybody in the state for middle school if we’re being completely honest. She’s just different. She’s a lefty, and by the end of the season, we were clocking her around 58-59 miles an hour. And she’s one of the the the smaller girls on our team.
“I look for her to grow and get a little more power. There’s a very high ceiling. She’ll have an immediate impact at David Crockett on day one.”
Jonesborough has gone 102-15 during Edens’ run. His staff included Terry Burger and Elizabeth Dulaney.
The Tigers won a share of the Area 3 regular season title and won the Area 3 tournament title. Their season ended against Unicoi County in the East- ern Sectional semifinals.
“We’ve had some wars with Unicoi County,” Edens said.
Dulaney, who also played second base on occasion, led off for the Tigers. Edens’ daughter Leah, a middle infielder/pitcher, batted second and catcher Allie Orren hit third.
“They were the top three statistically,” Edens said. “Madelyn, by far, is head and shoulders above any kid I’ve ever had at that program. She’s a good contact hitter, can drop a bunt and does a real good job of moving runners into position. She does a good job of putting bat to ball and finding a way on base.
“Allie’s our catcher. I could not have asked for a better replacement for Chelsea Williams, who was our backup for one year and a starter for two. Those were some big shoes to fill, and Allie filled them as well as anybody could be expected to.”
The lineup’s Nos. 4-5 hitters, respectively, were center fielder Emma Hall and third baseman Elsie Gunter.
“Emma’s been a lockdown center fielder,” Edens said. “For a seventh grader to go to the outfield and anchor it down like she did was a big, big help. She’s as solid as they come.
“Elsie played the hot corner at third and had a pretty consistent bat. She’s an all-round, pretty solid athlete. She’s gonna make Crockett a good softball player, but she’s got one more year at Jonesborough.”
First baseman Emma Harvey and shortstop Paiton Antone, who transitioned smoothly to new roles, batted sixth and seventh, respectively.
“Emma’s a kid that has really worked,” Edens said. “She hit for us a lot last year in the DP role, but she worked really hard for two years to crack that starting lineup. And she was outstanding at first base.
“Paiton played in the outfield last year and handled the challenge of moving to shortstop very, very well. She’s also our backup catcher.”
Outfielders Rebecca Holland and Cady Commander and outfielder/DP Hailey Grindstaff rounded out the lineup. Outfielders Leah Reichert, Olivia Ogle and Madi Henley also contributed.
Edens said the past five seasons are ones he won’t forget.
“The first year they laid a good foundation,” he said. “I had Sidney Hodges and a lot of kids like that that I’m getting to watch graduate from high school now. They laid a great foundation that first year, and from there, the rest of those girls just picked it up and ran with it.
“Three years ago, a lot of these (eighth graders) were starting and they found a way to navigate themselves to sectionals, and we knew we had something special. They’ve been a fun bunch to coach.”