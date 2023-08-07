Daniel Boone football coach Jeremy Jenkins enters his 20th season at Boone with arguably his most accomplished staff of assistants.
The Trailblazers, coming off a program-best 12-1 season, have added former Johnson County coach Don Kerley to a staff that already included former Sullivan Central head coach Chris Steger.
Eddie Good has been with Jenkins since 2004. Other assistants are Ethan Good, Logan Rivers and strength coach Charlie Conner.
“Coach Kerley has been a great addition to our staff,” Jenkins said. “He brings a lot of knowledge, and our players have really responded to him in a positive manner. He will be working with our wide receivers and defensive line.
“I think having him and Coach Steger, who have both been head coaches, is a plus for us, and we are fortunate to have them both. Eddie started with me in 2004, and Ethan has a very bright future and will be a head coach someday, and Logan is a former player and really relates well with the players.”
Kerley, a former Wofford quarterback for Mike Ayers, has enjoyed his introduction to Boone.
“There’s a reason Boone was 12-1 last year,” Kerley said. “They are well-coached. Every kid gets reps every day.”
Steger went to Boone when Sullivan Central was closed due to consolidation. He is working with a talented quarterback in senior Luke Jenkins and also coaches the defensive backs.
“Working with Coach Jenkins has been a wonderful experience,” Steger said. “He has given me an opportunity to learn a lot of football from a new perspective with all the experience he has. We have a great staff that can help each other improve. We are always discussing situational football and how you would attack different fronts and coverages. We also talk about drills and practice philosophy, which I believe has made me a better coach.
“The office is fantastic. We have a great group of coaches who want the best for the football program, the student-athletes and the community.”
Boone, which will be without Brayden Blankenship this season, will play Dobyns-Bennett in the first quarter of a jamboree on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at East Tennessee State. The Trailblazers must also replace the likes of Luke Scott (VMI), Ben Shrewsbury (VMI), Landon Kirkpatrick (Maryville College) and Rylan Trout (Maryville College).
But Jenkins has been encouraged by what he’s seen this summer. Luke Jenkins, running back Aiden Riner and receiver Jackson Utsman headline the offense.
“Aiden, Luke and Jackson have played really well in scrimmages,” Jenkins said. “On the defensive side Aiden Perry, Gunner Kirk and Kaiden Murphy have all played well. Up front on defense, Cooper Osborne and A.J. Burke have carried the load and offensive linemen Keegan Kilgore, Josh Briggs, Hunter Riddell and Sam Al-Salim have gotten better each time out.
“I would say a couple of surprises have been the depth of our wide receiver group in Jackson Utsman, Jackson Young, Riley Burns, Cooper Stevenson, Casey Fitzwater and Ryan Sarvis. Three ninth graders that have shown a lot of promise and could gain valuable minutes are Quinlan Held, Dru Fleming and Cole Stevenson.”
David Crockett will play Science Hill on Thursday in the third quarter of the jamboree.
“Fall camp has been really good,” Crockett coach Hayden Chandley said. “We are still searching for a few kids to step up in a few spots but really like where we are as a team right now. We are experienced in a lot of spots but also pretty inexperienced in others.
“Playing Jefferson County in a scrimmage and Science Hill in a jamboree will be two good tests for us this week. This will tell us where we are and will be a good measuring stick for us.
“In our first scrimmage, (quarterback) Jake Fox played really well and showed a lot of signs of growth. Dylan Callahan, Jake Whaley and Sam Casey all ran the ball really well.”
The jamboree will include punting and passing competitions and races for linemen and skill players. There will be one participant per team in each event.
The jamboree matchups include Elizabethton versus West Ridge in the second quarter and Science Hill taking on Volunteer in the fourth period.