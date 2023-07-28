The Bucketneers had good coaching in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) 2023.
The East Tennessee State alumni team’s head coach is David Crockett alum Patrick Good, who led the Pioneers to their only state tournament appearance in 2016. He left as the program’s all-time leading scorer despite playing his freshman season at Science Hill.
The Bucketneers were one of 64 teams competing for $1 million in the winner-take-all event. They opened play in the Xavier bracket in Cincinnati on Friday against the Fort Wayne Champs and lost 85-52.
Good, who completed his first season as a college assistant this past season during Lincoln Memorial’s Elite Eight run in the NCAA Division II tournament, was surprised when former Bucketneers head coach Joe Hugley asked him if he’d like to take the wheel this summer.
Hugley, an assistant at East Tennessee State, and Good were teammates on Steve Forbes’ 2019-20 ETSU team that went 30-4 and won the Southern Conference regular season and tournament titles.
Hugley and Bucketneers general manager Dillon Reppart, a former ETSU player and all-conference player at Daniel Boone, have confidence in Good.
“Just to know that those guys believe in me and think and understand that I’m ready for the opportunity and I’m gonna embrace the opportunity at all costs is definitely a heartwarming feeling,” Good said. “Joe could’ve passed the torch along to somebody else. I thank him for this opportunity.”
The Bucketneers advanced to the Sweet 16 before losing a heartbreaker in last year’s TBT. They replaced talented Desonta Bradford from last year’s squad but didn’t appear to lack firepower.
Former ETSU standout Jalan Riley made an impression during the team’s first practice Sunday.
“I mean, he’s cooking,” Good said. “I remember watching him play when they were still playing inside of ETSU’s Minidome. I think he averaged around 20 a game.”
He scored 16 in Friday’s losing effort.
The former ETSU players include Bo Hodges, Jalan McCloud, Isaac Banks and Jordan Coffin. Other players include former Tennessee players Jordan Bowden, Lamonte Turner and Jalen Johnson, Dobyns-Bennett alumnus Makale Foreman (California) and Quan Jackson, who combined to score 1,827 points at Georgia Southern and UAB.
“I feel like with the strength in numbers that we have, anybody can step up into that (scoring) role,” Good said. “Jalan Riley’s a complete player. If they put two on him, he’s going to get rid of it and he’s gonna allow the guys that he’s playing with to also make plays. But if the game says, ‘hey, Jalan Riley, go make a play,’ then that’s what he’s gonna do.
“Our guys are like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna make a play for somebody else’ and then trust to make that one more pass that a lot of teams — a lot of guys — aren’t willing to make, but our guys are most definitely willing to make that because they want to win. They understand that there’s a million dollars on the line.”
Good’s cut would have been $50,000 if a title was won. The vast majority of players would have gotten $69,416.
It’s mostly about the money, of course, but Good said it’s an enriching experience in and of itself.
“It’s about those guys playing with other great pros and building relationships and just having a good time,” Good said. “I mean, being able to stay in Buc Ridge and those guys getting taken care of, and just finding the right guys that represent ETSU and the ETSU alumni team is part of it.”
The Steve Forbes-era players have a tight bond, but Good said there’s a sense of representing all of the tradition-rich program.
“You’re representing guys like Calvin Talford and Greg Dennis and Mister Jennings and all the greats that have come through since and even before then,” Good said. “You have guys like Tray Boyd and Desonta Bradford, T.J. Cromer.”
Good didn’t want to end up in coaching when he was growing up. He played for his father John for three seasons at Crockett.
“Growing up, did I expect to be a coach? No,” he said. “I actually told myself I didn’t want to coach, that I just wanted to play and then help out in some form or fashion. But I feel like with the knowledge that I have, the guys that I’ve been around — I’ve definitely taken bits and pieces, and it just comes naturally.
“I guess I didn’t realize how much information I was gaining by being around my dad and guys like Coach (Ken) Cutlip and Coach (George) Pitts. It’s like this is what winning at the coaching level looks like in terms of the preparation and just the day-to-day preparation. And guys like Coach Forbes and Coach (Mark) Prosser (at Winthrop) and the unbelievable coaches that they are — I’m just taking everything from them.”
Hugley is high on Good’s list.
“It’s just his demeanor, his approach, his day-to-day preparation, his command, his demands,” Good said. “It’s just all of it. It’s the person that he is. Obviously for me it’s a more sincere relationship because we played together and I know him on a personal level versus just being on a coach’s level.
“We also have the same relentless mentality of just wanting to win. He’s going to compete and do his job at an elite level. So I’m going to be a sponge around him as long as I can and just pick his brain. I mean, being a top assistant in the SoCon (Southern Conference) at 25 years old — not too many people are doing that.”
Good said working for another young coach, LMU coach Jeremiah Samarrippas, has been invaluable as well.
“He’s 30 or 31 and went to the Elite Eight in his second year,” Good said.
Good intended to still be playing at this point in his young life. The 6-foot guard dramatically completed a 29-point outing with a game-winning 3-pointer when Crockett won a sectional at Oak Ridge, 73-70, in overtime in 2016. Good had hit two free throws to secure an 87-85 defeat of Oak Ridge in the Arby’s Classic earlier that season.
The Wildcats were loaded with talent. They had a handful of future college players and another, Tee Higgins, who could’ve started on the hardwood in a Power 5 conference if he wasn’t busy running a route to the Cincinnati Bengals through Clemson.
Higgins’ teammates included Tajion Jones, who carried Elizabethton alum Michael Morrell’s UNC Asheville Bulldogs into the NCAA Tournament this past season.
“Oak Ridge literally lost three games that year, and two were to us,” Good said. “I think the other was to Memphis East. I mean they had Tajion Jones, Tee Higgins, E.J. Bush, Javien Johnson and (Geevantay) Gee. … I mean, talking high school careers, college careers and professional careers — those are successful guys. So to compete and line up against those guys, it’s definitely a remarkable memory.”
Good recalled 6-foot-7 teammate Brendan Coleman having an excellent first half and Dustin Day lighting it up after the Pioneers got down 10 points late in the third quarter.
“I mean, nobody would have expected B-Cole to play the performance he did in the first half and then Dustin goes for 16 straight in the second half,” Good said. “Without that 16 straight, we’re not in the game, and that doesn’t set myself up to make the shot. … Peyton Ford hit eight 3s in a game. So it was just knowing that I could rely on those guys.”