Former Daniel Boone basketball scoring machine Jamar Livingston intended to go to the same prep school that the Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray attended.
But it could very well prove fortuitous that things didn’t pan out at Orangeville Prep in Ontario, Canada this summer.
Livingston, who led the state in scoring last season, joined the Walters State program this summer, much to the delight of first-year Senators head coach Jerry Nichols.
“He's definitely a special talent,” said Nichols, who is succeeding his mentor, Bill Carlyle, in Morristown. “I worked extremely hard – tirelessly – to convince him to come to Walters State and, I mean, the sky's the limit for the kid if he just continues to work and keep his head down and take care of his business on and off the basketball court.”
Livingston averaged 32.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game while leading a Boone team that was decimated by injuries to the district championship game and a regional berth. The postseason run included an upset of defending state champion Dobyns-Bennett.
Livingston has quickly gained a lot of confidence in Nichols, who was most recently the associate head coach at Tennessee State after being a successful head coach at Motlow State (2009-13) and Southwest Tennessee (2013-18).
“I have faith that he’s gonna get me to where I need to go,” Livingston said, “because he definitely knows a lot about the game and definitely has connections to help us get to where we need to go and achieve dreams. And he looks out for us like we're his kids, honestly.”
Nichols went to Morristown from Memphis, where he was an exceptional player on an unexceptional Westwood team. He arrived with something to prove while adapting to the culture shock of his new city, and Carlyle quickly became an inspirational figure on and off the court.
Nichols sees a lot of similarities with his recruitment process and that of Livingston.
“He kind of reminds me of myself in a lot of ways,” Nichols said. “I had a chip on my shoulder, you know, coming from Memphis as the third-leading scorer in the city and didn't have a lot of offers. The only offer I had was Walters State.”
But Nichols was a two-time JUCO All-American and led the Senators to a No. 8 national ranking before going on to play his final two seasons at Arkansas State. A long list of Walters State alums went on to play at four-year schools.
“He has big hopes for me to make it big out of his program,” Livingston said. “And I'm hoping that he helps me to get where I need to go. But at the end of the day, he can do his job on getting coaches to see me but it's my job to put the work in to show ‘em what I’ve got.”
Nichols can hardly contain his excitement when describing Livingston’s upside.
“Jamar averaged 32.4 points a game,” Nichols said. “I don’t care who you’re playing against, that’s hard to do. I'm leaning on him heavy and I’m hoping, you know, he can do the same thing that I did and kind of prove his doubters wrong. He’s super-talented and he works hard and he’s a great kid.”
Livingston’s work ethic has caught Nichols’ eye. But it’s a labor of love.
“I can’t even tell you how much I love this sport, man,” Livingston said. “I went from being in the seventh and eighth grade and being told that I’m not good enough and I ain’t gonna play in high school. … This sport changed my life.
“I know a lot of people from here haven’t gone and played Division I and I want to be part of that – part of that culture of a few people that have made it out and went and played at the highest level.”