Former David Crockett assistant softball coach Alex Dulaney has been named the program’s head coach.
Dulaney, who played football and baseball at Crockett and was valedictorian in 1996, had assisted Carla Weems the past five years.
David Crockett High School is in Dulaney’s blood. His sister Amy was valedictorian in 2000 and his brother Wes achieved the feat in 2002.
Alex and Wes played quarterback for Crockett.
“I quarterbacked because I had to,” Alex said. “Nobody else could do it. Wes quarterbacked because he was a quarterback.” Their father caught the program’s first touchdown pass.
Dulaney’s mother taught at Crockett for parts of four decades and his daughter Ashlynn became the program’s first Division I signee when she left for Austin Peay last year.
“I honestly felt like, you know, I've been preparing nearly my whole life for this job, which sounds kind of funny, but I mean, this school has been part of our lives longer than I've been alive,” Dulaney said. “My dad was in the first junior class when it opened and my mom was a freshman the first year that Crockett opened. Dad played football there and mom cheered.”
Dulaney’s first year helping Weems was the senior season of her daughter Kara, who was the ace pitcher. Dulaney’s daughter Madelyn, a rising freshman, is projected to be the Pioneers’ ace down the road, perhaps not too far down the road.
Dulaney is wary of potential “daddy ball” critics, but won’t stress himself with things beyond his control.
“I'm so appreciative that Carla intentionally helped me with some things and created the space for me to grow as a coach,” Dulaney said. “Honestly, it helped seeing how she interacted with her daughter, who was a senior that year. And that was part of my role — to be there for her daughter, especially because it always can be a little bit of a challenge when you've got a player and a coach that are parent-child.”
The Pioneers must replace Megan Davis, Kadence Austin, Sydney Hodges and Avery Hope.
“We just graduated our entire outfield,” Dulaney said, “and those girls were responsible for 40 percent of our RBIs.”
The cupboard isn’t bare, of course. Shortstop Brylee Tullock, pitchers Cara Wilson and Karly Honeycutt, catcher Bailey Dugger, second baseman Julie Maupin and versatile Lexi Hawkins are returning regulars from a team that finished third in the Big Five Conference and won 18 games.
Crockett will drop down a level in classification next year and join Unicoi County, Tennessee High, Elizabethton and Sullivan East in the Upper Lakes Conference. (Volunteer is leaving the league to join District 2.)
Dulaney isn’t sure that the Upper Lakes Conference wasn’t as good or better than the Big Five this past season.
There will be some continuity on the coaching staff.
“I’m excited that Mark Bowles and Jerry Day have both agreed to stay on as assistant coaches, and that’s going to give the team a lot of stability,” Dulaney said. “We've already got a good culture. I want us to really get these girls to become a team and start setting our goals and then figuring out how we're gonna accomplish those.”
Dulaney has coached travel ball for eight years. He’s an assistant under Steven Croley with the Tennessee Thunderbolts, a 14-under team that includes players from the Tri-Cities, Western North Carolina and Southwest Virginia. The ‘Bolts have a 23-2 record and won a tournament in Gainesville, Florida and Chattanooga this spring/summer.
Playing baseball for Warren “Sonny” Miller was educational. Delivering a pinch-hit RBI double against Greeneville late in his freshman season after playing junior varsity most of the season is a cherished moment.
“It’s always been a key memory in my mind that Coach Miller trusted me enough to put me in in that spot,” Dulaney said. “I really enjoyed playing for Sonny. I mean, he’d be hard on you at times, but I learned a lot.”
Former Daniel Boone softball coach Rick Wagner, who led the Trailblazers to a state runner-up finish in 2012, sat in on Dulaney’s second interview.
“Rick wasn't actually going to weigh in on who should get the job,” Dulaney said. “He just was there to talk softball. And I really appreciated that. I really did. A lot of schools probably wouldn't have done that.
“But they wanted to make sure that the candidate that got it had a great knowledge base of the game, you know, from every aspect, whether it's team management or strategy or skill development or conditioning or whatever. It shows me the school really is extremely serious about making sure that these female student-athletes are getting everything that they need.”