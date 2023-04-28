David Crockett’s softball team has taken some lumps this season, but a couple of freshmen have helped build for a bright future – one that could start as early as now.
The Pioneers defeated Greeneville, 8-5, on Monday at Greeneville, and freshmen Lexie Hawkins and Brylee Tullock aided the cause significantly. Hawkins was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Tullock had a triple, a run and an RBI for the Pioneers (3-5, 9-14).
The victory avenged an early season loss to the Greene Devils.
“Lexie and Brylee have been steady all year long,” Crockett coach Carla Weems said. “And Lexie has played four to five positions so far, and she’s kind of settled in at first base. There were runners on second and third (against Greeneville) and she had two strikes and laced a line-drive up the middle.
“The time before that she hit a line-drive right back at the pitcher and it hit the pitcher’s glove and she was able to knock it down and throw her out. She’s been getting base-hits. She’s batting well over .400 as a freshman.”
So is Tullock, who also plays adeptly at shortstop.
“Brylee’s triple went way over the right fielder’s head,” Weems said. “It was pretty much on the warning track. They seem to go away from her a lot and she’s really good at taking it that way.”
Avery Hope hit a two-run home run and scored two runs for the Pioneers. Karly Honeycutt was 2-for-4 with a double and struck out two during a perfect inning of relief for the save.
Cara Wilson allowed five runs in six innings for the victory. She walked two and struck out five while giving up nine hits.
Catcher Chelsea Williams was 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
“I knew we could beat ‘em, but I wasn’t sure how we’d do after playing a lot last week and then coming back today,” Weems said. “They performed like I asked ‘em to. So I was proud of them for that.”
Crockett fell 4-1 to Tennessee High in a non-conference game on Friday. Sydney Hodges had two hits and Megan Davis drove in the run.
The Pioneers enter the final two weeks of the regular season in fourth place, but have a good shot at third and could conceivably finish second thanks to a tiebreaker it holds with second-place Dobyns-Bennett. The Indians salvaged game three of its series with Crockett with a 12-2 win in Kingsport on April 18. Hailey Porter had three home runs and eight RBIs.
“We struggled at Dobyns-Bennett the third time, but we beat them the first two times,” Weems said. “It’s hard to beat somebody three times. We’ve been playing well. We played a solid defensive game against Tennessee High. We just didn’t get the hits together when we needed ‘em, but we played a really good game.”
Crockett’s final four league games include two against Science Hill and one apiece with West Ridge and Daniel Boone, which has secured at least a share of the league title.
Daniel Boone defeated Science Hill 9-0 on Thursday. Ava Saul homered twice and drove in three runs and Kayeleigh Quesinberry struck out five while pitching a three-hitter. Anna Richardson, Riley Croley and Kyleigh Bacon tallied two hits apiece.
The ‘Blazers beat Morristown 5-0 on April 18 thanks, in part, to a gem from freshman pitcher Kaylea Osborne. She struck out 16 en route to a one-hitter.
Audrey Moorhouse, Croley and Saul tallied two hits apiece for Boone (8-1, 22-7), which was schedule to visit West Ridge on Tuesday and Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday.