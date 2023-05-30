Len Jeffers will tell you he’s had a good run coaching track and field and cross country at his Daniel Boone alma mater while succeeding mentors Karl Winkle and George Moody.
But he’s ready to hand the baton to someone else.
Jeffers, who announced his retirement on Thursday, coached the final 17 of his 33 years at Boone, where he guided the Trailblazers to the 2014 Class AAA state cross country championship and state runner-ups in cross country in 2012 and ‘13 and track and field last year.
The cross country course has been named in his honor.
“It meant a whole lot to be able to come back when I did, you know, to my alma mater, and be only the third coach,” Jeffers said. “Winkle was there for like, 20 years. Moody might have been head coach for 15 years, but he was there a lot longer than that.
“Of course, I was extremely fortunate to be surrounded by coaches that had a passion for the sport and were knowledgeable of the sport. They spent their younger days in the sport. Ray Jones has been just absolutely phenomenal in his role and what he’s done and brought to the program.”
Jeffers also won a state title at Columbia Central. But the sustained success was particularly impressive at Boone, where he won 11 sectional titles as well as 11 conference and 11 region championships. In excess of 60 athletes have signed college scholarships.
“We’ve had some talented runners who were willing to do the work,” Jeffers said. “Adam Barnard’s an All-American, Ben Varghese is a two-time All-American and then last year Levi Streeval’s an All-American indoor in the mile and Eli Penix is an All-American indoor in the shot put.”
Arguably Jeffers’ most memorable moment came in 2013 when his 4x800 relay team began the race at the state by dropping the baton. It put the ‘Blazers in a hole that seemed impossible from which to dig out.
But after Boone dropped the baton and was facing perhaps a 50-meter deficit, Barnard, a sophomore, Chad Whitehead, Ashton Wilson and Jordan Roth dropped spectators’ jaws.
“They did a waterfall start and we’re on the inside,” Jeffers said. “So at the start of the gun, all 16 teams are breaking into Lane One and it’s just a cluster. I think it was probably just an inadvertent elbow and Chad Whitehead was our leadoff guy. He actually went on to earn All-American honors at Tennessee Wesleyan. …
“He goes back to pick up the baton and he stumbles three or four times, and finally regains his balance. And I’m thinking then, you know we had one of the best times — maybe the best time in the state — that year, and I was just sick at my stomach thinking, ‘There’s no way this can end like this.’ ”
It didn’t, of course. Whitehead climbed into 11th place, Wilson got Boone to second place, and the third leg, Barnard handed off to Roth, the anchor, essentially tied for the lead.
“Jordan Roth was our anchor leg and he basically sat behind the Brentwood boy for about 500 meters, and then going down the backstretch, pulled up on his shoulder, pulled up alongside of him, and then with 200 meters to go, he took the lead and brought it on in,” Jeffers said with a chuckle. “My phone was blowing up for hours. … It was nerve-racking for about seven minutes, but after that it was a lot of fun to enjoy and celebrate.”
When Jeffers details such accounts as if they happened yesterday, you wonder if he’ll be able to turn the page on his coaching career. But he doesn’t seem apprehensive.
He’s eager to help his elderly parents more with their farm and travel with his girlfriend.
“And there are only so many hours in the day,” Jeffers said. “There’s no way around it. It’s an all-year job and it’s time consuming, and I’m ready to take a deep breath and step back. I’ve made a lot of sacrifices. It’s probably put me to this point where — I’m done. But I have a lot of great memories.”
Jeffers said assistant James Garst, a former Boone and East Tennessee State runner, would be his ideal successor.
“He’s multi All-State. He ran at ETSU. He’s been back as an assistant for four years. He knows the program, and in my opinion, he’s the best fit. He knows the program inside and out. He’s young, he’s energetic, enthusiastic. …
“There’s so much time involved. Obviously, there are going to be things I miss, people I miss and the competition. I never knew a timeline. I always said I’d know when it was time, and it’s time.”