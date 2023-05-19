Daniel Boone beat the odds by overcoming a rash of key injuries to advance to the Region 1-AAAA tournament for the second straight year.
But once it got there, it basically beat itself.
In their region opener against Sevier County on Friday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, the Trailblazers committed two errors and had three straight batters strike out after loading the bases in the top of the first inning of a 7-3 loss.
The ‘Blazers led 4-2 in the fifth against Jefferson County the following day in an elimination game, but two errors on a bunt and a wild pitch helped the Patriots score three unearned runs while rallying for a 5-4 win.
“We did have a good season,” Boone coach Scott Hagy said. “It’s just frustrating when you give ‘em away. And that’s kind of what happened in the region. We gave both games away.”
Boone was sitting pretty with the 4-2 lead and East Tennessee State signee Brogan Jones on the mound when the gaffes derailed it in the fifth. Jones struck out six and walked one while allowing two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.
“Brogan pitched well,” Hagy said. “I mean, he battled. … Aiden Roller battled against Sevier County.”
Roller pitched into the sixth inning against the Smoky Bears (25-6).
Boone shortstop Tim McGonigle was 2-for-3 against Jefferson County. Ethan Roller had a two-run base-hit and Griffen Jones’ sacrifice fly built Boone’s 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Ben Stevens drove in the Trailblazers’ other run.
Beau Revord, a Tennessee commit, struck out nine in 6 1/3 innings for Jefferson County (18-14).
In the loss to Sevier County, Slader Tinker tied the score in third inning with a two-run inside-the-park home run to right-center field. McGonigle had three of Boone’s six hits.
Tennessee Tech commit Drew Mattox struck out 11 and walked five while pitching into the seventh for the victory.
Season-ending injuries to hard-throwing Brayden Blankenship and Graham Jones severely comprised the Trailblazers’ ceiling. Liam Strouth was lost for the season too, as was pitcher-position player Jake Davenport during the district tournament.
“They (Jones, Blankenship) were big holes,” Hagy said. “And Liam Strouth was low to mid 80s and he was a strike thrower. He pitched a lot of meaningful innings for us as a sophomore. It was hard to recover, but we did.
“I’m not disappointed with how we played with all the injuries, and then Jake Davenport going down in the district tournament and Trent Orth – the fourth outfielder – going down. I tip my hat to these guys. They bought into what we tried to sell ‘em about next man up and we’re not gonna make excuses. I’m proud of ‘em. It was the first team in the history of the program to get to the region back-to-back years.”
Replacing the likes of Brogan (ETSU) and Griffen Jones (Milligan) will be a chore, and Roller ate up innings.
“Griffen and Brogan are both three-year starters,” Hagy said. “They were very instrumental in getting to the region last year for the first time in 35 years, and then we get back again despite all the injuries. Those guys, Aiden and Jake Davenport made a huge impact.”
But Hagy is eager to go for a region three-peat in 2024 – when he anticipates having those power arms available.
“We ought to have a good chance to become a good team,” he said.