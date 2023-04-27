Daniel Boone’s baseball team has won three straight Big Five Conference games thanks to a pair of wins against Dobyns-Bennett and a comeback win against rival David Crockett last week.
Boone evened its league record at 5-5 and entered the final week of league games – Science Hill on April 25 and West Ridge on April 27 – with a shot at finishing second place.
“We’re certainly playing better,” Trailblazers coach Scott Hagy said. “We’re swinging the bats better than we had been the previous couple of weeks. It makes it nicer when you can score some runs. It relieves a lot of pressure for pitchers.
“We control our own destiny. If we can win tomorrow night and win Thursday we’re the No. 2 seed. We’ve gotta play well. There’s no doubt about that. But we’re capable of it.”
Boone defeated Dobyns-Bennett, 12-6, on Tuesday in Kingsport. It was the second win in three meetings with the Indians this season, giving the ‘Blazers the tiebreaker against D-B for district tournament seeding.
Griffen Jones went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBIs.
“He’s hitting somewhere around the .380 or .390 mark,” Hagy said. “He had some big hits last week. He was making some noise, coming through at big times.”
Jackson Utsman was 2-for-4 with a walk and three RBIs. Hagy said it’s especially gratifying to see contributions from Utsman, who suffered a severe infection after a leg injury during football season.
“It’s a good story,” Hagy said. “He had a good week and played real well. I know he didn’t get to play a lot during basketball season. Of course, he ended up on a bad note in football. And he’ll tell you he’s a hundred percent, but it’s really hard to tell. He’s playing better now than he was early. It’s good to see. I’m happy for him.”
Chandler Justice had two RBIs against D-B.
Jones stayed hot during a 14-8 defeat of David Crockett at Clarence Mabe Field on Thursday. Jones was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two runs driven in. Justice, Brogan Jones, Jake Davenport and Tim McGonigle each scored two runs. Aiden Roller and Davenport tallied two hits apiece.
Sophomore Braydon Norton allowed no earned runs in 5 2/3 innings of relief for the victory.
“He throws strikes and he’s a little awkward with his delivery,” Hagy said. “He’s pitched really well. He’s thrown somewhere in the neighborhood of 10 innings or so and I think he’s given up maybe one earned run.”
Norton isn’t the easiest pitcher to pick the ball up out of his hand.
“I think that’s part of it, and it does move a lot,” Hagy said. “We’ve tried to convince him that he doesn’t need to throw hard, he just needs to throw strikes to get outs. He’s finally starting to buy in and he’s accepting his role and doing a good job for us.”
Braeden Nix and A.J. Ford each drove in two runs for the Pioneers, which remained winless in the Big Five. Isaac Cook was 2-for-4 with two runs and Carson Mosier scored three runs.
The Pioneers (0-10, 4-21) lost 10-0 to Science Hill on Monday. Nate Conner pitched a two-hit, five-inning shutout. Cook and Jake Fox each had a hit for Crockett, which will host West Ridge on Tuesday and Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday.