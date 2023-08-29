David Crockett football coach Hayden Chandley was able to Wynn now with a move toward the future.
Chandley started freshman quarterback A.J. Wynn in the Pioneers home opener on Friday against Cherokee, and he responded by rushing for 93 yards and throwing three touchdown passes in a 28-17 victory.
Crockett was victimized by four interceptions in a season-opening loss at South Greene. Chandley told Wynn on game day that he’d be taking snaps against the Chiefs.
“I think I was as nervous as he was, you know, putting a freshman out there,” Chandley said. “I didn’t really know how he’d react. I told him today in school, I said, ‘Hey, I’m putting it in your hands the second play of the game.’ And his response was, ‘Let’s go, Coach.’
“I think he’s a gamer. He’s got a long way to go, but man, I think our future’s bright. He’s gonna be a stud.”
Wynn completed 3 of 6 pass attempts for 96 yards. Two of the touchdown passes were to Lamarkus Dunn. The other went to Wynn’s brother A.J., a 6-foot-7 senior.
“I’ve always wanted to play on the field with my brother,” A.J. said, “and throwing a pass that leads to a touchdown— it’s just icing on the cake.”
Wynn also had a key interception when Cherokee was driving while trailing 21-13 midway through the fourth quarter.
“They had a chance to go tie the game right there and that really put the game away,” Chandley said. “He (Adrian) is a kid that didn’t really come off the field tonight in this kind of weather (extreme heat). It says a lot about his conditioning, too.”
The touchdown catch felt like old times for the older Wynn.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to play with my brother on the same field,” Adrian said. “Me and him grew up playing in the backyard acting like we are scoring touchdowns together on Friday Nights, and tonight it happened. I can’t wait to see what happens in the future.”
Dunn did most of the work on his first TD catch, a 41-yarder after catching a wide receiver screen.
“We got the ball out quick, which allowed me to score,” Dunn said. “I’ve gotta give my boy Dillon Maupin a shout-out, because he had a big block which helped get the first touchdown. … A.J.’s going to be very talented if he keeps working on his craft. He has a love and work ethic for the game, which most high school football players don’t have.”
A.J. looked especially poised while picking up a low snap off the turf before throwing the 28-yard TD toss to Adrian, which gave Crockett a 28-13 lead with 4:57 remaining in the game.
“It was actually a play we hadn’t even really put in,” Chandley said. “It was an adjustment we’d seen. They were really shading to Lamarkus after Lamarkus caught the touchdowns there in the first half. And we thought Adrian could just slip by the defensive end and kind of fade out where the safety was more toward the middle of the field. We did a little play-action fake there in the backfield and A.J. delivered a good ball and Adrian did the rest.”
Crockett’s Jake Whaley ran for a 2-yard touchdown out of the Wildcat formation. Whaley and Dylan Callahan each made touchdown-saving plays while flying around in the stifling heat for two-plus hours.
“They are warriors,” Chandley said. “We would’ve given up a lot more points if it wasn’t for those two making tackles and saving us in a lot of spots.”
Kalija Sexton ran 27 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns for the Chiefs (0-2).
The Pioneers will visit Daniel Boone on Friday for the 53rd annual Musket Bowl.
The Trailblazers (0-2) will be attempting to win their third straight, which would earn them a musket trophy.
Boone lost 26-18 to West Ridge at Nathan Hale Stadium on Friday.
Senior quarterback Luke Jenkins threw two TD passes to Jackson Utsman and another to Aiden Riner in the loss.
Jenkins is within approximately 80 yards of Ben Fox’s career passing record (2,560 yards).
Senior Boone linebacker Henry Hamlin returned from an injury last week and forced a fumble.