Led by record-setting home run hitter Maci Masters, Daniel Boone’s softball teams have been known for their bats in recent years.
And while they’ve continued to carry heavy sticks en route to yet another Big Five Conference championship, the Trailblazers’ title wouldn’t have materialized without effective pitching.
Kayleigh Quesinberry and Ava Saul have been solid all season, the emergence of hard-throwing freshman Kaylea Osborne has proven to be quite the compliment.
“The key for us has been our pitching,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said Monday. “Kayleigh Quesinberry is 11-3, Ava Saul is 10-2 and Kaylea Osborne is 5-1. Pitching and our defense have been the keys. Defensively, Josie Jenkins, Riley Croley and Audrey Moorhouse have been our leaders.”
Of course, led by the likes of Masters, Kyleigh Bacon and Croley, Boone has continued to provide a margin for error with run support.
“Maci is leading the area in home runs with 12 and 46 RBIs,” Jenkins said. “Kyleigh Bacon is second in the area in RBIs. Riley Croley is leading us at the plate hitting over .500.”
Boone, which was scheduled to conclude the regular season with a game against David Crockett on Tuesday, is 10-1 in the league and 25-7 overall.
The Trailblazers celebrated Senior Night on Monday by beating Sullivan East, 10-2, for their 12th straight victory.
Masters, a Virginia Tech signee, homered and drove in two runs. Korie Thompson also had two RBIs and Moorhouse stole three bases. Each of the three had two hits apiece, as did Croley, Jenkins and Saul.
Quesinberry struck out nine en route to a four-hitter for the victory.
Boone won its 11th straight with a 5-1 home victory against Dobyns-Bennett on April 26. Osborne pitched a two-hitter, striking out six and walking one.
Masters, Croley and Bacon each went 2-for-4 for the Lady ‘Blazers (11-1, 24-7-2). Croley doubled and had two RBIs.
“We have great leadership with our seniors Maci, Kayleigh, Audrey and Korie,” Jenkins said. “This group has been a hard-working group and they are great competitors. We have had a great regular season but now everyone is 0-0 and you want to be playing your best going into the tournament.
“I really like the depth of this team and the chemistry. Pitching and defense will be the keys and we will go as far as our pitching staff takes us. We are excited for the postseason.”
David Crockett (15-14) improved to 5-5 in the Big Five with an 8-2 victory against Science Hill on Monday. Crockett scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to conclude the game’s scoring.
Julie Maupin and Sydney Hodges each drove in two runs for the Pioneers. Karly Honeycutt, Megan Davis, Chelsea Williams and Avery Hope and Chelsea Williams had an RBI apiece.
Awna Kuykendall was 3-for-3 with a run and a double, and Honeycutt, Davis and Maupin each tallied two hits.
Cara Wilson pitched a five-hitter for the victory. She allowed one earned run.
Crockett also defeated Science Hill 8-7 in Jonesborough on April 25 thanks to a walk-off double from freshman shortstop Brylee Tullock.
Davis was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two doubles. Hodges and Avery Hope were each 2-for-4 and Tullock was 2-for-5.
Wilson came on in relief to record the victory on the mound.
Crockett could still finish anywhere from second to fourth. It had games left at Boone on Tuesday and against West Ridge on Wednesday.