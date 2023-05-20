It didn’t always exactly appear well-oiled, but the Daniel Boone softball machine continued to roll last week in the District 1-AAA tournament at David Crockett.
Kayleigh Quesinberry’s single scored Audrey Moorhouse with the winning run in a 4-3 defeat of Dobyns-Bennett in the winners’ bracket final on Tuesday and the top-seeded Trailblazers (28-7-1) overcame five errors to defeat the Indians in the championship on Thursday at Mary Irwin Field.
It was the second straight district title for Daniel Boone, which has won 11 of the past 14.
“This past district tournament probably wasn’t our strongest but I think we needed to get it all out before going into the next tournament,” said record-setting home run hitter Maci Masters, whose ‘Blazers were scheduled to host Morristown East on Tuesday (May 16) at 5 p.m. after it was rained out on Monday. “Us struggling the last two games has really put into mind that we are all behind each other no matter what is happening. That has really helped unite us together and enforced the idea that we all have each other’s backs no matter what.”
Lillie Walters had two hits, three RBIs and a stolen base in the championship game.
“Lillie Walters is one person that I feel like was a pleasant surprise in the district tournament last week,” Masters said. “Not only did she play great in the field, she also had a very good tournament at the plate. I’m the championship she had a key hit to clear the bases and help us deepen the lead.
“Kayleigh Quesinberry pitched great during the tournament too and had several key hits to help us win. I also think having Kaylea Osborne back in the circle will also help our chances for the next tournaments. She’s been out with an ankle and injury, and I think having her coming back will be great for the future tournaments and games.”
Quesinberry struck out six while pitching a six-hitter in the 4-3 win against D-B. She was also 2-for-4 at the plate, as was Moorhouse. Anna Richardson was 2-for-3 with a double and Walters went 2-for-2.
Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins, who won his fifth district title, couldn’t have been ecstatic with his team’s play last week. But he’s thrilled to survive and advance.
“At tournament time you have to pitch it, catch it and hit with runners on,” Jenkins said. “Our bunch really competed in the district and we have to have the same attitude to move on.”
Masters, a Virginia Tech signee, expects the Trailblazers to find their groove in the region.
“I think these next few games we’ll be sharper because we all know it’s win or go home,” Masters said. “These last few practices we focused a lot on our defense and our pitching. We have been trying to sharpen it up a little bit, but all in all I think it will all come down to who wants it more. And I think we do.”