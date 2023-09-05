JONESBOROUGH - Lt. Col. James Michael Pahris, USA, Retired; Minister of Education; train enthusiast, and longtime resident of Jonesborough, passed away on August 29, 2023, just shy of the age 84, surrounded by family.
Jim, as he was known to many, was born on September 13, 1939, to H.H. & Margie Morris Pahris. He earned his B.A. from Mercer University and was Commissioned a Regular Army Officer upon graduation. He served two tours of duty in the Republic of Vietnam and was awarded the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Silver Star. He was recognized in Who’s Who In America 2020-2021.
After numerous assignments, Jim left active duty and entered Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, earning his Master of Religious Education, and served in several Baptist churches in Missouri and Virginia.
Jim returned to active duty as a staff officer in the Office of Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs, Mobilization, Plans and Policy; retiring in 1988, he was subsequently selected as a Program Manager for the Military Personnel Exchange Program and Schools of Other Nations. He became the Department of Defense’s foremost authority on service exchange and international education programs.
Post-retirement he and his wife spent time in their beloved Jonesborough and traveled the U.S. and abroad, including many trips to attend National Railroad Historical Society related events. As a member of the George L Carter Railway Museum, he actively participated with their efforts to promote the historical importance of the railway in Johnson City and surrounding areas. He collected an extensive library of railroad history. Plus, a large model train layout that will be donated to George L. Carter Museum.
Jim is survived by his wife, Charlotte, of 60 years; daughters, Martie, Regina (Brent), and Michelle; grandchildren, Faith (Brandon), Aaron (Kalyn), and Melissa (Jeromy); Jake, his great-grandfur buddy; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Trinity, Olivia, Cooper, Claire, and Elliot; sisters, Pat and Gail (Rick).
Funeral services were conducted at 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Huff officiating. The family received friends from 1:00-2:00 PM Saturday prior to the service.
Graveside services were conducted at 9:00 AM, Monday, September 4, 2023, at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Jim to the Association of Frontotemporal Degeneration, ETSU’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum (attention Dr. Fred Alsop), or Jonesborough Presbyterian Church.
Condolences may be sent to the Pahris family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 423-753-3821