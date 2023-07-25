Dr. Thomas B. Wallace III, age 71, passed away on July 19, 2023, following a brief illness.
He was a native of Johnson City and retired from Northeast State Community College.
A Memorial Services will be held at 6:00 PM, Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home, Jonesborough, TN. A Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shriners Childrens Hospital, 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605
A full obituary may be found on the Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home Website.
