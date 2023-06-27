(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was one of several U.S. governors who were in Paris last week in an economic development push.
Lee’s office said he was one of 10 U.S. governors to attend the Paris Air Show - sharing a photo including Virginia’s Glenn Youngkin, Arkansas’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Georgia’s Brian Kemp – in what it said was Lee’s first trade mission to Europe since he became governor in 2019.
Lee was joined by Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter for a six-day trip that including going to Italy and France.
“Tennessee has earned a worldwide reputation for being one the best places to do business, not just in the United States but across the globe,” Lee said in a statement. “These European companies face the realities of high taxes and heavy regulations every day, and when they want to expand or relocate, our unmatched business climate and skilled workforce strategy place Tennessee at the top of their list. Economic development brings more good jobs and greater opportunity for Tennesseans, and I look forward to welcoming continued investment to our state from leading companies around the world.”
The department said that more than 100 French and Italian companies operate in Tennessee and the pair visited Schneider Electric, Babynov, Puy du Fou and Valeo in France and Iris Ceramica Group and Gruppo Concorde in Italy.
“With five offices across Europe and Asia, investing in and supporting our global partnerships is an essential component of our work at TNECD,” McWhorter said. “More than 160,000 Tennesseans are employed by international brands across the state, and we will continue to work alongside these companies and their parent countries to promote future foreign direct investment opportunities.”
No economic development incentive announcements came immediately from the trip and the Tennessee State Funding Board, which improves incentives, is set to meet Tuesday morning after not holding a May meeting.
The announcement of a $4.5 million incentive to a company labeled “To Be Announced” was removed from the meeting’s agenda Friday and now only a $411,000 job assistance grant incentive to another company labeled “To Be Announced” remains.