Until recently, I had been somewhat sheltered from one of the “harsh realities” with which almost all journalists are confronted. When I composed an article, I was not concerned with any constraints of brevity. I elaborated to whatever extent I desired. However, a few weeks ago, I received a notice that my last article had to be … gulp … edited.
Suddenly I had to contend with a limit to the total number of words I used. Wordiness is in my DNA; in that respect, I am very much my father’s son. To quote Dr. Smith of the television series “Lost In Space”: “Oh, the pain, the pain.”
In some respects, my wonderful wife and I are opposite of some of the typical gender stereotypes. Whereas I like to preface and to explain in detail, she prefers what she terms the “Reader’s Digest” version, which I term the RDV (not to be confused with any translations of the Bible).
I have told her before that she is just an RDV lady who has an “unabridged” type of guy. I have to give my wife credit for bearing up well for nearly 37 years; however, if you are of a mind to do so, I am sure that your prayers will be appreciated!
Likely it is not a surprise that I have acquired a reputation in my various jobs for lengthy emails. I have tried, mostly in vain, to convince the recipients not to regard them as lengthy, but rather informative.
In my way of thinking, I am trying to save the recipients from the need to send further emails to ask questions or clarify by simply attempting to cover all the possible scenarios in the first place.
About a year ago, I asked my boss to preview an email that I was going to send; while he had no objection to the content, he did state that perhaps it might be better if it were shorter. I told him that what I had sent him was in fact the shortened version!
Many years ago, Chuck Connors starred in the program “Branded,” in which his character was branded wrongly as a coward. Sometimes I feel that I am part of a group who have been branded as “long-winded.” Perhaps the term “long-winded” needs to be reconsidered; sometimes a “long wind” could be regarded as a sustained stream of cooling, refreshing air. Therefore, rather than something regarded as to be endured, I would much prefer instead to be thought of like the slogan once used for Coca-Cola: “the pause that refreshes.”
Likely you may have concluded, I would not fare very well in live television, as the director would be signaling me wildly to wind things up when I still had a number of points that I wanted to make. I understand that one of the ideas behind the NBC radio program “Monitor” was that its creator felt that not all events or activities could be confined simply to 15-, 30- or 60-minute time frames, that if it took an hour and seven minutes to cover a topic, so be it! I like that. After all, most sporting events, such as football, baseball, basketball, tennis, etc. are permitted, for the most part, to run for the duration of the game. Why can we journalists not be afforded the same consideration?
It seems that I have scarcely begun to make my case when the word count for my document begins quickly approaching the limit. Like Carol Burnett used to sing at the end of her program, “Seems we just get started, and before you know it, comes the time we have to say so long!” Accordingly, I suppose I will give my ear a symbolic tug and bid you all farewell for now. However, rest assured, I have much more that I want to say!