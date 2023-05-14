Many people talk about the time in which we are living and ask the question, “Is the Bible really relevant today?” I would like to answer this, and I make no apologies: Yes, it is.
I think we must look to the authority of God’s Word.
As I have been teaching the Sermon on the Mount, we are looking at how Jesus makes the points so personal.
In the Beatitudes (vv. 1-12) Jesus used the third person, “Blessed are the ...” But in the last Beatitude concerning persecution and in speaking of being salt and light, He uses the second person: “Blessed are you ... you are the salt ... you are the light.”
And now in the applications that follow, He switches to the first person, saying, “But I say to you.”
Notice what Jesus says beginning in verse 17:
17 Do not think that I came to destroy the Law or the Prophets. I did not come to destroy but to fulfill. 18 For assuredly, I say to you, till heaven and earth pass away, one jot or one tittle will by no means pass from the law till all is fulfilled. 19 Whoever therefore breaks one of the least of these commandments, and teaches men so, shall be called least in the kingdom of heaven; but whoever does and teaches them, he shall be called great in the kingdom of heaven. 20 For I say to you, that unless your righteousness exceeds the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees, you will by no means enter the kingdom of heaven.
There are two important relationships Jesus wants His listeners to know about: His own relationship to the Law and the relationship of His followers to the Law.
Let’s look at Christ and the Law. (5:17-18)
17 Do not think that I came to destroy the Law or the Prophets. I did not come to destroy but to fulfill. 18 For assuredly, I say to you, till heaven and earth pass away, one jot or one tittle will by no means pass from the law till all is fulfilled.
When Jesus says, “Do not think that I came to destroy the Law,” you and I know that’s what was on many peoples’ minds.
The things He was teaching were so different, radically different.
Some wondered about the correlation between His authority and the authority of the Law of Moses.
The questions were being raised, “Is Jesus’ teaching tossing God’s law to Moses out the window?”
Not at all — because Jesus lines up with God’s law.
What did Jesus mean when He used the word “law?”
Jesus used the term “law.” It could have meant the Ten Commandments.
The word “law” was used to describe the Pentateuch —which is the first five books of the Old Testament.
The term “the Law and the Prophets” is also used to describe what we today call the Old Testament.
By the third century, a summary of these oral laws was written, which is called the Mishnah.
And to that eventually was added a series of commentaries on the Mishnah called the Talmads.
They had amended the Ten Commandments into a list of 248 commandments and 365 prohibitions — 613 laws! Who could remember them all, much less keep them?
What does it meant that Jesus “fulfills” the Law?
The verb (plerosai) means literally “to fill.”
So what does it mean that Jesus will fulfill the Law?
Jesus fulfilled the law by living out the Law perfectly.
It is a fact that Jesus could only become the substitute for mankind’s sin by keeping the Law perfectly. Jesus did this by living completely without sin.
The writer of Hebrews say, “For we do not have a High Priest who cannot sympathize with our weaknesses, but was in all points tempted as we are, yet without sin. (Hebrews 4:15).
Jesus fulfilled the law by meeting the demands of the law concerning sin. Jesus was the substitute or propitiation for mankind’s sin. He became the sinless sacrifice for sin.
The Law, the Ten Commandments, was never intended to save man. God’s Word was intended to point man to his sinfulness and his need for a Savior.
I don’t reference “The Message” by Eugene Peterson much, but I do like how Galatians 3:24 is paraphrased. Paul said: “The law was like those Greek tutors, with which you are familiar, who escort children to school and protect them from danger or distraction, making sure the children will really get to the place they set out for.” (Galatians 3:24 – The Message)
The law was to serve that function with man, point him first to his need for a Savior and then point him to that Savior.
Time after time Jesus quotes the Old Testament and He says, “It was written” (geograptai – perfect tense) – which means “It was written, it is written and it will always be written.”
I have heard people say “Well I just want to live by the Sermon on the Mount, but I don’t like all those references to the blood of Christ.”
We must take it all.
The Apostle Paul speaking to Timothy puts it this way, “All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteous-ness.” (2 Timothy 3:16)
The way we live is evidence that we believe the Bible is true and have salvation through Christ.
Someone sent me a text message the other day and I loved what it said; “The main character” in my favorite book dies, but it’s ok, He comes back to life after 3 days. I recommend it 100%”
The Heavens and the Earth shall pass away, nothing from this book will pass away until everything thing it speaks has come to pass.
Hallelujah what a Savior.
