In January 2017, the Doomsday Clock, symbol of the world’s vulnerability to civilization-ending catastrophe, was moved to two minutes to midnight. “Major nuclear actors are on the cusp of a new arms race,” the scientists said, which would increase the likelihood that these genocidal weapons could be used.
In June that year, Jonesborough and other area citizens were marching, from New York’s Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza to the United Nations, in support of negotiations there for a binding treaty to outlaw nuclear weapons.
On July 7, more than 120 countries, excepting the states which now possess nuclear arsenals, adopted the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. It makes it illegal under international law to “develop, test, produce, manufacture, otherwise acquire, possess or stockpile” these weapons or to threaten their use. Signed so far by 84 countries, it went into force in January 2021.
Only nine countries have these weapons, but if used in a war, the effects of radioactive fallout and a likely “nuclear winter” would impact the whole world. For more than two generations, the weapons countries have failed their obligations, under the Nonproliferation Treaty, to “negotiate in good faith on cessation of the nuclear arms race at an early date.” With the 2017 treaty, the world is now saying that no country should have the means to kill potentially hundreds of millions of innocent people and risk destroying life on earth. It affirms that all countries and their citizens have a say regarding these weapons’ legality and potential use.
The Doomsday Clock was moved to only 90 seconds to midnight this year. Despite the nuclear-weapons-ban treaty, the Biden administration seems to be seeking to build more of these. It has given major grant funding to produce nuclear-weapons materials to Nuclear Fuel Services, a company in our region without as yet a license for such work and without an opportunity for area citizens to have a say about it, even under our own NEPA law.
Yet in a highly positive action in the Congress, a resolution (H. Res. 77) introduced in the House of Representatives calls on the president to embrace the goals and provisions of the international treaty. It would have the United States, first and only user of these weapons in war, lead the world in diplomacy to make arms control and nuclear abolition a priority. One wishes that our representative, Diana Harshbarger, would be a voice for her constituents in this matter, seeking to protect the world from annihilation in future wars that might use these weapons again.