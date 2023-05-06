This legislative session, advocates from across the state asked lawmakers to make animal protection a top priority.
This year, the Tennessee state Legislature listened! By passing a bill to define shelter for dogs living outdoors, lawmakers have improved the lives of animals in our state. A clear definition tells owners what they are expected to provide, helps officers alleviate suffering quickly and ensures the law is applied equitably. This bill requires dogs that live outdoors have access to a fully enclosed shelter with a roof and solid resting surface, shade and a clean environment.
Thank you, Rep. Alexander (of my own District 7), and the full House of Representatives, for unanimously voting YES and taking a stand for animals in this state. Sadly, local Sens. Crowe (District 3) and Southerland (District 9), voted against this commonsense, humane law, but it still passed the Senate 21–8. Once signed by Gov. Lee, the new law will take effect July 1, 2023.
Thank you, local Sen. Jon Lundberg (District 4) and Rep. John Crawford (District 1) for sponsoring such important legislation. Your leadership has made a difference for dogs in this state.
Darla J. Kaiser
Jonesborough, TN
Attorney at Law