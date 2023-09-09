A Tusculum University alumnus’s abiding love for his alma mater continues to manifest itself more than 70 years after he graduated with another donation that will support today’s students.
Janet Welty, the widow of 1951 graduate Dr. Stan Welty, recently donated $25,000 to Tusculum’s Dorm Refresh Campaign. Specifically, she made the gift to name the large lobby of the Welty-Craig residence hall in memory of her husband. It will officially be called the Stanley R. Welty Jr. Lobby.
One of the major projects that will become possible with the funds is new flooring in this spacious lobby, as well as in a second, smaller lobby in Welty-Craig.
Dr. Welty lived in Craig Hall when he was a student, and the university attached his name to the building in the 1990s in recognition of the generous financial contributions he had made to Tusculum during his life. The Welty Clock Tower of the Thomas J. Garland Library on campus is also named in his honor. Dr. Welty was a benefactor of Tusculum, a status awarded to individuals whose lifetime giving to the university meets or exceeds $1 million.
“Janet’s donation will enrich the lives of students in Welty-Craig Hall by enhancing the look, feel and comfort of that impressive and historic building,” said Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president. “Her husband left an incredible legacy for our students with his philanthropy and success as a businessman, and we are thrilled to see our connection with him continue.
“Janet’s meaningful and thoughtful gift will have a profound impact on students in Welty-Craig, and it sends a strong message to all students that many people support them as they complete their studies. Her generous donation models the spirit of giving back for all our current and future alumni.”
Tusculum launched the Dorm Refresh Campaign in the spring to address a need expressed by students. The university has a goal of raising $110,000 to pay for items such as new furniture, flooring and ceiling fans, as well as fresh paint and enhanced lighting in the residence halls. The university has raised about $90,000, including Janet Welty’s donation.
So far, the university has completed many changes to the lobby of the Charles Oliver Gray East residence hall and open a new study room in that building. Tusculum recently began work to the pillars in front of Katherine Hall.
Reflecting on her donation, Janet Welty said she has felt her husband spurring her to action three times since his passing in 2007. She learned about the Dorm Refresh Campaign through Tusculum’s alumni newsletter and determined this was a project she should support. She said she knew her husband would have contributed to this cause were he alive today.
This is not the first time the Welty family has supported Tusculum’s residence halls. When Welty-Craig was renovated in the 1990s and the building was renamed to include him, Dr. Welty made a surprise donation during the ceremony of $8,533.96 to be used for residence hall needs on campus. That figure was the cost of the residence hall when it opened in 1892.
“Stan loved his alma mater and benefited from the generosity of donors who created an optimal learning and living environment for him when he was a student,” Janet Welty said. “He would be pleased to strengthen the collegiate experience of the Pioneers who now attend the university. Tusculum was a perfect fit for Stan, and I am honored to provide these funds in his memory so the students in Welty-Craig can enjoy their living space while they become career-ready with their studies.”
Dr. Welty enrolled at Tusculum without visiting the campus in advance. Janet Welty said the pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Wooster, Ohio, where Dr. Welty was living at the time, had visited Tusculum for some reason. When the minister returned, he told Dr. Welty’s father that it would be a good idea if his son were to attend Tusculum. Janet Welty said her husband told her that he would not have performed well at a larger college.
Dr. Welty earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Tusculum. As a student, he was active on the college yearbook staff and was president of his senior class and of what was then called Craig Hall.
In his adult years, he served as chair of Tusculum’s Board of Trustees for several years and remained active on the board when he was not in that position. When he died, he was serving as a life trustee. The university bestowed on him an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters in 2005.
As a businessman, Dr. Welty was president of the Wooster Brush Company in Wooster for 13 years. His late father had been president of the same company for 20 years. Earlier in his career, Dr. Welty worked for Armstrong Cork Co. in its prescription bottle division.
Dr. Welty had three children and two grandchildren.
Anyone who is interested in donating to the Dorm Refresh Campaign can visit www.tusculum.edu/giving. Donors can also mail a check, made payable to Tusculum University, to the Office of Institutional Advancement at P.O. Box 5040, Greeneville, TN, 37745. Please note that the check is for the Dorm Refresh Campaign.
“The campaign has generated considerable enthusiasm among the students, who are thankful for the many donors who have invested in the residence halls,” said Claire Hensley, associate vice president of student affairs and retention. “We have also seen tremendous leadership from Belle Kemp in our Office of Institutional Advancement and our dedicated alumni and witnessed a can-do spirit from our Facilities Management Department. Let’s keep the momentum going and finish this campaign.”
Additional information about the campaign is available at https://site.tusculum.edu/dorm-refresh/. Further detail about Tusculum’s residence halls is accessible at https://site.tusculum.edu/housing-2/. To learn more about the university, please visit www.tusculum.edu.