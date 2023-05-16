On Tuesday evening, Washington County Schools administrators honored their teachers of the year with a banquet and awards ceremony at Grace Meadows Farm.
These teachers were chosen by their peers to receive the distinction of “teacher of the year” based on their dedication to their profession and their students.
“We don’t do this enough,” Washington County Schools superintendent Jerry Boyd said. “Every day should be an appreciation day for teachers — for the work that they put in not just during the school day but before and after, on weekends and throughout the summer.”
Teachers and principals were in attendance representing each of the 13 schools in the Washington County School System. Families of the teachers were also in attendance along with members of the Washington County Board of Education.
Event attendees enjoyed a meal provided by the Kitchen restaurant at Grace Meadows Farms as well as dessert and coffee. Teachers received awards, which Boyd said were only small tokens of appreciation for the work that teachers do.
“You know, our teachers — especially those lifted up as teachers of the year — spend a lot of time and energy and give a lot of themselves to make sure that they’re serving children,” he said.
He added that the purpose of the event is to “remind them of how appreciated they are and how much they mean to this community, and most importantly, how much they mean to the children.”
The event was sponsored by American Fidelity and Horace Mann Insurance.