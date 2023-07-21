On Monday, July 10, the 11- to 12-year-old softball Little League State Champion was crowned in Clarksville. A strong Unicoi County team faced an equally talented squad from Spring Hill. In the end, the state champion would once again find its home in Unicoi County.
The win did not come easy and was not settled until the bottom of the eighth inning of play when Unicoi County triumphed to win its third consecutive state title.
In the circle, Ayla Horney went the distance pitching a complete game. Madison Van Tassell, Lucy Jo Linville and Deanna Gill led the infield combining for multiple outs through the game. A pivotal play by Linville and Gill on a bunt followed by Van Tassell’s steal of an almost certain line drive hit in the final inning were enough to hold Spring Hill scoreless under international tiebreaker rules.
This gave the team from Unicoi County all the momentum going into the bottom of the frame. Speedster Mallory Nuckols started on second base for the international tiebreaker. Horney was up to bat first and ripped a line drive down the third base line to score Nuckols and secure the victory.
When asked about the championship game, manager Seth Jones commented, “These girls have worked hard to secure wins in both the district and state tournaments. The championship was the first game we got behind, but the girls showed grit to come back and win. We left several runners on base this game and had some missed opportunities, but we were able to capitalize on that hit from Ayla to score when we needed it most.”
The Unicoi County all-stars went 4-0 in state tournament play winning an opening round game against Spring Hill as well as victories over Clarksville National and Westmoreland, too.
The state champions’ defense is blessed with many great contributors. Emma Grace Anders anchors the outfield as the lone returner from last year’s team while also scoring the team’s two runs to send the team into extra innings for championship. Willow Bennett handles the catching duties and is a home run threat any time she steps in the box.
Offensive leaders for UCLL include: Abigail Peterson, Olivia Jones and Linville. “Abigail, Olivia and Lucy were consistent at the plate pretty much the whole tournament,” Jones said. “They each went 2 for 3 in the championship game, which was huge to keep our offense going and fired up.”
Ava Hanson and Olivia Nasser have both shown tremendous improvement at the plate this season as well.
As far as pitching duties go, the team is solid and deep there as well. In the second round of state, Horney turned in another gem of an outing vs. Clarksville National with a perfect game.
Additionally, UCLL’s veteran ace pitcher, Laci Gobble, is no stranger to dominating in the circle. Including district and state tournaments, Gobble pitched 25 innings giving up zero earned runs, only one unearned, and only one walk.
“Laci and Ayla have really shined in the district and state tournaments. Having pitchers that can minimize walks and shut down offenses fuels the energy of the team and gives them room to play hard to back up their teammate,” Jones said. “This is an amazing group of girls, and I’m excited to see what they do in the Southeast Regional Tournament.”
The Tennessee state champions are traveling to Warner Robins, Georgia, next week to compete in the Little League Southeast Regional Tournament. There they will face the state champions from Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. The competition will be fierce, and the winner will advance to the Little League World Series. The Unicoi team will first take on West Virginia on Monday, July 24, at 5 p.m. The game will be aired on ESPN+.