Two ETSU Public Relations majors were awarded scholarships from a well-known local public relations professional. Mary Ellen Miller, president and founder of MarketingMel, has funded the scholarship for many years. Bridget Leary, a May 2023 ETSU graduate and Cooper Reaves, a rising senior at ETSU were each awarded the MarketingMel scholarship. They were selected, based on merit, by a panel of ETSU faculty.
“As faculty we were delighted to select these two rising stars as recipients of the MarketingMel scholarship. The ETSU Media and Communication Department greatly appreciates the support MarketingMel has provided to our students over the years,” said Megan Fannon, master lecturer in Advertising and Public Relations. “She always takes time to meet the scholarship recipients who enjoy the interaction with a longtime professional in the field of public relations.”
Leary, who moved to Nashville immediately following graduation to pursue work in communications, said, “I’m so grateful to my professors and Mrs. Miller for awarding me this scholarship. I’ve had a wonderful experience during my time at ETSU and through the support of these people I have been able to surpass goals and expectations I had set for myself.”
Reaves, who is on track to graduate in December 2023, said, “I am thrilled to be selected as a recipient of the MarketingMel Scholarship. The scholarship not only alleviates some of the financial burden of pursuing my education, but it also gives me a friend and a mentor in the PR field who believes in my potential and my future.”
“It makes me feel so good about the future of the public relations profession when I meet these outstanding students,” said Miller. “I am very appreciative of the faculty for their wonderful selections.”
Miller rejoined the world of public relations entrepreneurship upon completion of the TVA Boone Dam project in September 2022. She was recently awarded “Public Relations Professional of the Year” by the TriCities Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America for her community relations work on that seven-year, $400-million infrastructure project. She is an accredited public relations professional with a bachelor’s degree in communications from Cornell University and an MBA from ETSU. Her public relations firm, MarketingMel, helps build relationships between organizations and the public it serves.