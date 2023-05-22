A summer program that began at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in 1984 will present its annual "Summers Past History Program."
Offered June 5 to 30, it is the site's oldest event.
"Each week ranges from 15 to 25 campers aged 6- 14," said Wes Spurgeon, co-director of Tipton-Hayes Historic Site. "About half to three quarters of the campers return each year. There are so many great aspects about the camp that it hard to choose."
Historic based crafts, storytelling, games, cave exploration, and outdoor fun will be offered. Each session will be limited to 20 participants. The sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for each five-day week.
Seeing the joy of the campers as they unknowingly learn history is always worth the long hours of the camp," Spurgeon said. "Our goal is to create a space for campers to enjoy the comradery of the site while being exposed to the site and region's rich history."
The cost for each session is $100 for non-members and $90 for members. There is a reduced fee for two or more children from the same family.
Parents may drop off children at 8:00 a.m. at no extra charge. Extended hours after 2 p.m. will cost $3.00 per hour per child until 5:00 p.m.
The sessions for the summer are as follows:
Session One will run June 5 – 9. This session will highlight Native American bead weaving, playing Cherokee games, learning Native American legends, and more.
Session Two will be held June 12 – 16 and will showcase open hearth cooking, candle dipping, learning about the State of Franklin, and more.
Session Three will take place June 19 – 23. This session will feature tin punching, felt pillow making, meeting a Civil War soldier, and more.
Session Four will run from June 26 – 30. This week will focus on the two World Wars time period as campers will learn about early automobiles, make a silent film, gardening, and more.
Event staff add that the ever-popular "Carters Raid" game will take place each week, along with a watermelon hunt, and late morning snack provided to each camper every day.
Those interested in taking part of history can find additional information and the application by contacting Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site at 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com.