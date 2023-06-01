St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2211 E. Lakeview Dr., Johnson City, will show the movie, “Father Ryan: A Higher Call” on Friday, June 2, at 6 p.m. in the church lower level.
This is a free event, but a love offering will be collected to assist in the cause for sainthood of Father Patrick Ryan. The parish Youth Group will have a concession stand.
To learn more about the film and Father Ryan’s cause for sainthood, visit www.frpatrickryan.com. For more information about this movie night, contact the parish office at 423-282-6367 or church.secretary@stmarysjc.org.