Dr. Phil Roe, a former Tennessee congressman, and wife Clarinda Roe, who both reside in Jonesborough, have announced The Circle Unbroken, a building fundraiser for the Boones Creek Opry, which has outgrown its current space.
“We are asking friends to join us in helping with a contribution to the building expansion,” said the retired congressman. “The Boones Creek Opry recently received a Tennessee state grant of $750,000 toward the construction of a 300-seat Opry barn. The new Opry construction budget is over $1 million, so The Circle Unbroken fundraising effort is working to raise the difference,” Roe said.
The Boones Creek Historical Trust (BCHT) is a 37-year-old 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, and BCHT operates a museum in the historic home Tuesday-Saturday, with the Dr. Enuf-sponsored Opry every Saturday night at 6 p.m., followed by an open mic event where anyone is allowed to play the stage.
Boones Creeker Tony Seaton, attorney, agrees. “The preservation of our history is the way we convey our understanding of the past to our future generations. Without preservation, these precious moments, stories and songs will be lost forever.”
BCHT regular programming includes:
• Circle Jam, which meets in the Opry barn Thursday evenings at 6 for picking and singing with Heather Rupe. This is where the tradition of learning is passed on.
• Boones Creek Dulcimer Clan, which meets every second Monday each month for Slo-Jam. This group of dulcimer lovers welcomes all skill levels.
• The Randy Carrier School of Music, offering private instruction music suites with one-on-one instruction in piano, violin/fiddle, guitar, dobro, dulcimer, mandolin and banjo.
To help raise the additional needed construction funds, BCHT is introducing the Name a Seat campaign. For a contribution of $150, a small brass plaque will be permanently attached to the back of an Opry seat inscribed with a name of choice. Several have already been purchased to honor loved ones, including one for Ruth Hodges, founder of the trust.
Tax-deductible contributions can be made online by going to www.BoonesCreekHistoricalTrust.org and clicking the red Donate button. The website is privacy protected and secure. Or checks may be mailed to: Boones Creek Historical Trust, 632 Hales Chapel Road, Gray, TN 37615. Contribution receipts will be provided.
The Opry stage has been host to more than 185 regional bands and artists. On Saturday, July 29, Dr. Phil Roe and his band from Nashville will be playing at the Opry.
For more information, call Boones Creek Historical Trust at (423) 461-0151.