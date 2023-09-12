Tennessee Tech University kicked off the fall semester with the largest marching band in the university’s 108-year history.
The Golden Eagle Marching Band begins the academic year with 211 members representing 32 different undergraduate majors. As part of the marching band, the university is also welcoming the return of its color guard for the first time in more than a decade.
For Jeffrey Miller, director of bands at Tech, the record-breaking numbers are the realization of a years-long goal.
“When I came here five years ago, one of the early conversations I had with our department chair at the time and with the president was that we want to see numbers in the marching band grow to include more non-music majors,” said Miller. “I’m ecstatic about the growth we’ve had and not just the quantity but the quality of the students that are with us this year. They have proven their dedication and strength as musicians and they are excited to be at Tennessee Tech.”
With the band, including a 22-member color guard, now in place, Miller has set his sights on perfecting the half time show for home football games. This year, the band will pay tribute to Elvis Presley with selections such as “Jailhouse Rock” and “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”
The marching band is also set to perform on Oct. 14 at the “Pulaski Classic” exhibition hosted by Giles County High School and will host its annual high school band day on Oct. 21. Miller says both events are valuable recruitment opportunities for the university that allow band students to showcase their talents.
“Anecdotally, we know there are students who say, ‘I saw the band at that exhibition, and it helped seal the deal for me,’” said Miller. “At high school band day, we invite those students to perform on the field with us. We started this event last year and we are hoping it will grow this year.”
Miller is quick to note that the marching band’s success is a team effort — one that is helped by new colleagues such as Brittany Tramont, the band’s color guard director, percussion faculty, and veteran faculty members like Eric Harris, the former associate director of bands who now leads the university’s new live audio arts and sciences degree option in the School of Music.
“Dr. Harris is a big part of why we’re able to be successful,” said Miller. “In his new role, his live audio students are learning to mix the sound and lead in all of the behind-the-scenes aspects that make our performances that much more enhanced.”
Jennifer Shank, dean of the College of Fine Arts at Tech, adds that the growth of the marching band is further proof of the local community’s embrace of the arts.
“Cookeville is not only a strong college town, but also an arts town. Tennessee Tech has a proud history of making lasting contributions to our community’s vibrant arts scene, including through the Golden Eagle Marching Band,” said Shank. “Our marching band is at the heart of some of Tech’s finest moments and best-loved traditions. We are exceedingly proud of where the band is today thanks to Dr. Miller, School of Music Director Dr. Colin Hill and our outstanding student performers.”
The marching band has other changes on the horizon, too. Miller reports that Tech President Phil Oldham’s office provided needed funding for new band uniforms, which will debut in 2024.
Learn more about the School of Music at Tech by visiting https://www.tntech.edu/fine-arts/music/index.php.