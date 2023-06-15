An application for an on-premises beer license for the Tennessee Hills Distillery was brought before the Board of Mayor and Alderman at their meeting Monday night.
The correspondence of owner Stephen Callahan and his legal team was requesting the business to operate as a craft brewery that can manufacture, distribute and conduct off-premises sales as a permitted manufacturer at their distillery location, 127 Fox St., in Jonesborough.
“I’ve had the fun of being with Tennessee Hills and Rugged American Spirit seeing what these rugged entrepreneurs are trying to do in the community – both with ETSU and trying to solve some of the tax issues we have in Jonesborough to try and drive more revenue to the city,” said Clark Jordan, Chief Legal Officer for Rugged American Spirits, which is the owner of Tennessee Hills Distillery. “One of the things we would like to do here at Tennessee Hills is we would like to start manufacturing craft beer. We currently are distilling spirits at Tennessee Hills, adding a craft brewery will enhance our interactions with ETSU and their brewery and spirits majors. We will be bringing students over here to work in our small-scale brewery.”
Jordan said it isn’t intended to be larger scale as their larger scale brewery is currently located in Johnson City.
“We are building the fourth largest distillery in the state of Tennessee in Bristol,” Jordan said, “We are making investments in this region, and brewing is a big part of our heritage in East Tennessee.”
Callahan and his team met with Jonesborough Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff and Jonesborough Town Attorney Jim Wheeler to discuss their desire for the manufacturing of craft beer – along with a tasting room and distribution.
“In Tennessee you can distribute within a county, as could the Jonesborough facility. We could also have small on-site sells,” Jordan explained. “After the meeting, we received a letter from Mr. Rosenoff raising concerns.”
One objection raised about the manufacturing in Jonesborough concerned a zoning law, one that Jordan said had no basis according to the state itself.
“The basis for that is that there is no zoning appropriate for our Tennessee Hills Distillery area and even though we had a distillery zoning district, the zoning had to be for beer and could only be manufactured in a manufacturing zone. And I have to say, respectfully, that is not correct,” noted Jordan. “That’s not what the distillery zoning provision provides. The distilling company overlay district that Tennessee Hills resides within, are permitted to make various types of spirits. The alcohol content must be over 5%, and ours is. Tennessee Hills has absolutely no intent of ever making any beverage of less than 5% alcohol.”
Jordan also said that Depot Street Brewing is in Jonesborough, and they are able to manufacture craft beer.
“Tennessee Hills should be entitled to manufacture. If the beer board wants to approve that, that would be great. If they don’t then we are going to move forward under the state approval that we have,” Jordan said. “The question is, is the city going to treat Tennessee Hills any differently than it treated Depot Brewing, and I am suggesting to you, the answer should be no.”
The board convened to executive session on the topic and voted to table further action to June 27 at 7 p.m.