The Telford Ruritan Club will be hosting our ‘Drive-By Only” BBQ Supper on Friday, July 14, from 5-7 p.m. at the Telford Ruritan Club, 101 Telford School Road, Telford.
The meal will consist of a pork BBQ sandwich, homemade coleslaw, baked beans, chips, a choice of dessert and drink.
When you pull into the club parking lot, you will receive a menu list to select your choices. Kitchen staff following health guidelines will prepare meals then deliver them directly to your vehicle window.
Stop by, support your local community and enjoy a delicious meal for the whole family. As always, the cost is by donation. All proceeds will benefit community projects.
For more information, contact Debbie at 502-777-7468.