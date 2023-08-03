On Saturday, September 16, 2023 the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor a steam train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad. This is a wonderful opportunity to relax and enjoy the beauty of Western North Carolina while riding the rails behind a steam engine in vintage passenger railroad cars.
The #1702 locomotive dates to 1943. The engine’s construction was an official commissioned WWII steam engine plan. It is of the world’s largest engine class, and is one of two remaining in the United States.
The one-day excursion will cover most of the operating trackage of the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad. The track follows the route of the former Southern Railway’s Murphy Branch Line, established in 1891, with its five percent grade and many bridges. Our scenic steam excursion takes us from the historic depot in Bryson City, NC, through the beautiful countryside of Western North Carolina, into the breath-taking Nantahala Gorge surrounded by the majestic Smokies, and back to Bryson City. Much of the route hugs the banks of the Little Tennessee and Nantahala Rivers. It crosses Fontana Lake on a trestle spanning 780 feet 100 feet above the lake.
[Video clip online at http://www.wataugavalleynrhs.org/.]
Passengers ride in comfort in FIRST CLASS, CROWN CLASS, TOURIST COACH, or OPEN-AIR cars. All classes offer seating in classic antique restored passenger cars. There are restrooms throughout the train.
FIRST CLASS cars are climate-controlled and feature large windows and lounge-car seating.
CROWN CLASS cars offer large windows and climate control for passenger comfort.
TOURIST COACH CLASS cars have ceiling fans and windows that open and close for fresh-air viewing.
OPEN-AIR COACH cars are great for picture-taking and “experiencing” the ride and scenery.
The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad has become a favorite of film producers over the years. The train wreck scene in the 1993 movie, The Fugitive, starring Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones, was filmed along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad. The railroad was used in the filming of the 1996 comedy, My Fellow Americans, starring Jack Lemmon and James Gardner, when they stumble onto a charter train full of UNC-Chapel Hill fans headed for the NCAA Final Four. Train scenes in the 1998 movie, Forces of Nature, starring Ben Affleck and Sandra Bullock, were also filmed on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
TRANSPORTATION AND PARKING
Bryson City is a laid-back, non-touristy town of 1,300 with more stop signs than stoplights. It is an easily stroll-able town with local bookstores, arts and crafts galleries with working artisans, a bike shop, two fly fishing shops, a fly-fishing museum, an historical museum, an aquarium, a scenic train, two breweries, and a surprising variety of restaurants. Bryson City is only 10 miles from the famous Cherokee Indian Reservation. [Information re lodging in the Bryson City area is available on-line.]
Passengers have two options for arrival at the Bryson City Train Depot: they may either ride a chartered tour bus out of Kingsport or Johnson City, TN, or drive directly to Bryson City, NC, if that is more convenient. Please select point of departure on the order form when purchasing tickets. NOTE: FREE PARKING IS PROVIDED IN KINGSPORT, JOHNSON CITY AND BRYSON CITY.
Schedule for passengers driving directly to Bryson City, NC
Claim tickets and box lunches, visit shops and Lionel Museum 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Board train at Bryson City Depot 11:00 a.m. - 11:35 a.m.
Train departs Bryson City 12:01 p.m.
De-board in Bryson City 4:15 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.
Schedule for passengers riding motor coach from Kingsport, TN
Motor coach departs 6:45 a.m.
Arrive in Bryson City, NC 10:00 a.m.
departs Bryson City 12:01 p.m.
De-board in Bryson City 4:15 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.
Arrive back in Kingsport 7:30 p.m.
Schedule for passengers riding motor coach from Johnson City, TN
Motor coach departs 7:30 a.m.
Arrive in Bryson City, NC 10:00 a.m.
Train departs Bryson City 12:01 p.m.
De-board in Bryson City 4:15 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.
Arrive back in Johnson City 7:30 p.m
TICKETS
First Class ticket price is $180/adult [ADULTS 21 AND OVER ONLY]
CROWN CLASS ticket price is $121/adult and $98/child [2 -12]
TOURIST COACH CLASS ticket price is $105/adult and $88/child [2-12]
OPEN-AIR COACH CLASS ticket price is $107/adult $97/child [2-12]
All classes of excursion tickets include free admission to the Smoky Mountain Lionel Train Museum
near the Bryson City depot. The museum boasts a collection of 7,000 Lionel engines, cars and
accessories, and an impressive operating layout and children's activity center.
MEAL OPTIONS
BOX LUNCH – $14.00. Includes sandwich, Ms. Vickie’s Kettle chips, Grandma’s chocolate chip cookies, and a 24-oz sport cap bottled water. Box lunches must be pre-purchased with ticket order and will be available track-side for pick-up before boarding
OPTIONS: [Make selection on ticket order form.]
Thinly-sliced Smoked Ham on a Brioche bun
Hearty portion of sliced ham with sliced American cheese accompanied by lettuce and tomato. Mayonnaise and mustard on the side.
Roasted Turkey Breast on a Brioche bun
Thinly-sliced roasted turkey with sliced American cheese accompanied by lettuce and tomato. Mayonnaise and mustard on the side.
Autumn Berry Chicken Salad on a buttery croissant
Tender chunks and shreds of all-natural white-meat chicken mixed with mayonnaise and a touch of olive oil, hint of sweet honey, cranberry and pecan pieces, and crunchy fresh celery.
CONCESSIONS CAR – sandwiches, drinks, chips, and snacks will be available for purchase on board
BRING YOUR OWN – a small cooler is acceptable if you wish to bring food with you
Tickets and pre-purchased meals must be ordered online by credit card at http://www.wataugavalleynrhs.org/. Click on the EXCURSIONS link
There’s nothing like riding behind steam! Steam excursions sell out quickly. [First Class tickets have already sold out.] Order soon so you don’t miss out!
The excursion runs rain or shine. Every effort will be made to maintain an on-time schedule. The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society & Museum assumes no liability due to passengers not arriving on time at the Bryson City Depot.
Questions about the trip? Go to www.wataugavalleynrhs.org, or email wataugavalley@gmail.com