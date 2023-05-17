The Siege of Fort Watauga, a popular living history event held annually at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 22, has been canceled.
The reconstructed Fort Watauga, built in 1976 and based upon the archaeological findings of State Archaeologist Carl Kuttruff, is currently undergoing a project to rebuild the fort walls. Due to the ongoing reconstruction efforts, the park will be unable to host the event this year. The park staff apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause but wishes to extend an invitation to the many programs and events scheduled for the remainder of the year.
Upcoming events can be found at https://tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals and on the park’s Facebook page.