CHUCKEY — The School of Morton has announced major new lineup additions for its upcoming event, The Paul Morton Cup. This annual event celebrates the life of Paul Morton, legendary wrestler and father of WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton.
The event is scheduled to take place at the Chuckey Dome in Chuckey on Sunday, May 21, at 5:05 p.m.
National Wrestling Alliance stars to appear
It was announced this morning that Ricky Morton along with his son, tag team partner and NWA Junior World Champion Kerry Morton will be at the Cup event. In addition, NWA stars Kenzie and Kylie Page will be a part of the show.
“We are so excited to have Ricky and Kerry return for the Paul Morton Cup,” said James Stranger, owner/director of the School of Morton. “Ricky has long been a staple and foundation in the wrestling world, and to have he and Kerry back for this event is such a wonderful opportunity for the fans and community to see them both.”
For the majority of his career, Ricky Morton performed in the ring with Robert Gibson as The Rock N’ Roll Express. Morton has held several championships throughout his career, including the NWA World Tag Team Championship and USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship, and is an inductee to the WWE Hall of Fame.
Major Match
In addition to the NWA presence, NWA World Junior Champion Kerry Morton will be defending his title during the Cup event against “Mr. Everything” Victor Andrews, an aspiring wrestler who has been working the independent circuit for some time.
“This opportunity means the world to me,” Andrews said. “It really caught me off guard, but is something I have been working toward for years. I am grateful to Kerry and the School of Morton for the chance to show what I am made of.”
This match, now added to the card, promises to be an exciting featured match. In addition to the NWA World Junior Championship match, the card features the School of Morton Championship Final Battle Strap Match between challenger RT3 and champion James Anthony.
The Hybrid Championship will be defended by Tyler Foshie in a Triple Threat Match against Nathan Cross and Blade Gibson. The main event of the evening features more than 30 wrestlers in a rumble style match for the Paul Morton Cup.
This event is available LIVE on YouTube Channel @RickyMorton with a paid membership, or come catch it live at 2085 Chuckey Hwy, Chuckey, for $10.
There is limited seating, so be sure to get there early.