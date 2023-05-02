Join Park Ranger Cory Franklin at 1 p.m., Friday, May 26, for a guided tour of this stately home built by Mary Patton Taylor, widow of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor. The site has been described as one of the finest examples of Federal architecture in the State of Tennessee. During your tour you will have the opportunity to take in the colorful and architecturally detailed interior while learning about the influential Taylor family who called Sabine Hill home in the early 19th century.
Sabine Hill is located at 2328 West G Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643
Please note, only portable toilet facilities are available at this time. Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase. Tour may be subject to cancelation in the event of severely inclement weather.
Admission is as follows:
Adults — $9.00; Ages 7 to 17 years — $5.00; 6 and under free
Tax included
Max tour: 12 people
Registration required — www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals