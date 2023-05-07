One of the most enjoyable and rewarding 4-H programs is summer camp.
If your child is interested, 4-H is accepting registration now. Total cost for camp this year is $325, which includes meals, transportation, lodging and $25 of concession coupons at Clyde Austin 4-H Center in Greeneville.
4-H is accepting registration and money now through May 26, which is our final camp deadline. You may establish a payment plan if necessary. There is a limited number of partial scholarships available for those qualifying.
Please contact our office if you have any questions or needs. For camp information, visit the Clyde Austin 4-H Center web page at www.clydeaustin4hcenter.com.