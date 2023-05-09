The Heritage Alliance hosts its second annual “Picnicking with History” on Saturday, May 13, at the Knob Creek Historical Museum in Johnson City.
This event will include a tour of the historic grounds and buildings and a picnic lunch on the lawn. Tickets include the tour, admission to the museum and a boxed lunch from Main Street Café & Catering. There are four tour and lunch slots available on May 13 at 11:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
“We did the first ‘Picnicking with History' event last year in Telford and it went over really well. So we began thinking, what other really cool historic sites are out there — and the answer is, plenty,” Heritage Alliance Executive Director Anne Mason said. “We have a relationship with Knob Creek because Deana Carrey is our Oak Hill School marm and that’s where Oak Hill School was moved from was the Knob Creek community.”
Carrey’s mom, Margaret Holly, started the Knob Creek museum and was actually a student at the Oak Hill School when it was a functioning schoolhouse.
“The museum is two stories that is choked full of history and they have all these other historic structures on this beautiful landscape,” Mason said. “It’s gorgeous up there.”
Mason added that attendees get the chance to do a tour of the buildings and landscape of the property before provided with lunch by Main Street Cafe.
“Please note that these are historic buildings and they include stairs, uneven ground and tight spaces,” Mason noted. “Walking shoes are required for this event.
“This is the perfect event for Mother’s Day weekend,” said Mason. “Bring mom out for a lovely picnic and some fascinating history.”
This event will also be a chance to see the Knob Creek Museum before it opens for its 2023 season and is located at 243 Denny Mill Road. Attendees can learn more by visiting experienceknobcreek.com.
“This event is also a fundraiser for the educational programs of the Heritage Alliance and the Knob Creek Historical Museum,” Mason said. “So it benefits both organizations.”
There are only 20 tickets available per slot, and some of the slots are already halfway sold out. The cost is $30 per person. Purchase tickets online at Jonesborough.com/tickets or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423.753.1010.