The Appalachian Literary Initiative is holding a July ‘Reading for Literacy Challenge’ and Fundraiser to promote family reading and provide low-income children with books across Appalachia.
Access to books is the #1 criteria on whether children learn how to read or not; however, 61% of low-income students have zero books in their own homes. Reading proficiency is the key to school success and escaping poverty, and yet 83% of low-income students do not read at a proficient level by the end of third grade.
A.L.I. has provided over 45,000 books to low-income, Appalachian children across 6 states in 2022, including West View Elementary School, and they want to promote reading for all families across Appalachia this summer through their Reading for Literacy Challenge. In this challenge participants will track the number of minutes they read in July. Participants can read as an individual or as a family. The top 3 participants will win a basket of books for their family or a family in need. Additionally, all participants/families who meet the 500-minute goal (16minutes/day) will be entered into a drawing for a basket of free books. This challenge is also connected to a special fundraiser with a goal of raising $9100, which will support 10 Appalachian classrooms for 1 year, and put books directly into the hands of both our teachers and children.
The Reading for Literacy Challenge is taking place in a free mobile app called FytFeed, a Johnson City based app with the goal of hosting Wellness-based Challenge Fundraiser to help Non-profits achieve their mission.
The Appalachian Literacy Initiative, A.L.I., is a 501c3 non-profit organization established in 2018 in Bristol, TN. A.L.I.’s goal is to increase literacy in low-income communities throughout Appalachia.