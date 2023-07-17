Over my lifetime, I have eaten many bowls of Mayfield Ice Cream as well as bars and sandwiches. This year, the Mayfield Dairy is celebrating its 100th year. In 1923, Thomas Brient Mayfield Jr. took over his family’s dairy, which was founded in 1833 by Thomas Brummitt and Sarah Rudd Mayfield on 510 acres of land east of Athens on Madisonville Road. Thomas Jr. took his family’s 45 cows and bought an existing ice cream factory in Athens and created Mayfield Creamery. By 1922, Mayfield was the first dairy business to pasteurize its milk between Chattanooga and Knoxville.
This is nowhere near where the story begins. Thomas Jr. married Goldie Denton on Nov. 24, 1918. Goldie was the daughter of Oscar and Emma Scott Denton, the daughter of Thomas and Margaret Harvey Scott (and granddaughter of Absolom Jr. and Margaret Huffine Scott). As part of the Scott family, Goldie was born in Washington County on Nov. 16, 1897. Both her parents are buried at Union Church and her grandparents at Speedwell Cemetery, as well as many other family members.
Goldie and Thomas Jr. had four children: Thomas Brient Mayfield III; Charles Scott Mayfield, Emmagene Cate; and Sarah Louise Smith. While her children were little, Thomas Jr. passed away suddenly at the age of 49 years on Dec. 12, 1937.
Yet by the 1940s, Mayfield upgraded and expand their operations and built a new modern milk and ice cream plant in Athens between 1948 and 1950. The ice cream was originally sold in 5-gallon steel containers. Yet the dairy continued to grow and became the first to do many things including becoming the first in Tennessee to ship its milk in mechanically refrigerated trucks. By 1976, the farm would be designated as a Tennessee Century Farm. By the mid-1980s, according to the Tennessee Encyclopedia, Goldie Mayfield and her children operated a 1,400-acre farm and continued to expand the brand across the country.
Goldie was featured in a Dec. 24, 1989, Knoxville News-Sentinel article titled, “Joy through creativity.” At the age of 92, Goldie was still helping the company. She was painting the company’s Christmas card. According to the article, “Goldie Denton Mayfield paints in vivid hues. Her canvas are alive with lustrous flowers, fruits and vegetables. Few are in pastel tones. The active 92-year-old widow of T.B. Mayfield, Jr., meets us at Mayfield Dairy Farms, the company started by her late husband. She is regal in a royal blue dress with a white porcelain rose pin. She loves flowers in her garden and in her art. For the third year, Mayfield Dairy Farms used (one) of her seasonal sketches for its Christmas cards. More than 3,000 of the cards reach company and family friends. The cover of the first holiday greeting, in 1987, was poinsettia and holly blooms; the second, red candles with greenery. The 1989 card is two brass bells with sprays of holly and pine cones. … Grandson Scottie Mayfield, vice-president of marketing for Mayfield’s, says she gets letters constantly and corresponds on a regular basis with about 100 people. “She may write two or three letters a day,” he says. Family members cherish framed paintings. Scottie Mayfield and his wife, Lisa, bring nearly a dozen of her paintings and her greeting cards to the headquarters for viewing.”
One person Goldie corresponded with was Elaine Scott Cantrell. Many letters contain information about the Scott family and the reunions, as well as each person’s flower garden. Goldie passed on March 14, 1993 in Athens, Tennessee.
For more information on Mayfield Dairy, visit https://www.mayfielddairy.com/our-story/history-timeline/.