The Chamber of Commerce serving Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County will soon offer CO.STARTERS Core, a 10-week, cohort-based program that equips entrepreneurs of all kinds with the insights, relationships, and tools needed to turn business ideas into action.
Designed to empower small business owners, CO.STARTERS presents a lean, effective approach to business modeling, drawing insights from successful entrepreneurs and startup veterans worldwide. The program fosters a vibrant community of peers and mentors, ensuring participants receive valuable support throughout their entrepreneurial journey.
The CO.STARTERS program has a global reach, serving more than 200 communities across the United States, New Zealand, and Australia.
“CO.STARTERS helped me understand the importance of being mindful of how you start a business,” said 2022 graduate Besiah Fahngon of Kaifa Events. “The course taught me the intricacies of business, and it introduced me to a roadmap of achieving my greatest entrepreneurial success.
The upcoming CO.STARTERS program will be conducted in partnership with SyncSpace and expertly facilitated by a season trainer from Echoes Create+Connect. The ten-week course will commence on September 11, 2023. Interested participants are encouraged to register early, as the cohort size is limited to 12 individuals.
"This will mark the fourth CO.STARTERS cohort hosted by the Johnson City Chamber, and we’ve witnessed remarkable success stories from past participants,” said Chamber President/CEO Bob Cantler. “Entrepreneurs gain invaluable insights into essential aspects of business, like bookkeeping, marketing and business development, providing them with a strong foundation for future growth, thus providing our local business ecosystem with future growth.”
Small business remains one of the fundamental economic drivers for local economies and job creation, but these smaller-scale startups have not received the same level of support as their high-growth counterparts. CO.STARTERS aims to narrow that gap.
“If you look beyond Silicon Valley and New York, there are countless communities that are full of talented entrepreneurs, but they lack the organized community support they need to thrive,” said Enoch Elwell, CO.STARTERS Founder. “CO.STARTERS provides a structure for these communities to achieve their economic growth goals and gives them an easy way build the connections they are already trying to grow.”
Registration for CO.STARTERS is live and can be found at www.johnsoncitytnchamber.com/co-starters.