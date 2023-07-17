Join seasonal interpreter Slade Nakoff for a guided tour of this stately home built by Mary Patton Taylor, widow of Brig. Gen. Nathaniel Taylor, at 2328 W. G St., Elizabethton, on July 19-22 at 12:30 p.m. and July 25-29 at 10 a.m.
The site has been described as one of the finest examples of Federal architecture in Tennessee. During your tour, you will have the opportunity to take in the colorful and architecturally detailed interior while learning about the influential Taylor family who called Sabine Hill home in the early 19th century.
Please note, only portable toilet facilities are available at this time. Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase. Tour may be subject to cancellation in the event of severely inclement weather.
Cost is $9 for adults, $5 for ages 7 to 17 years, and 6 and under are admitted free.