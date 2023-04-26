Exchange Place's Spring Garden Fair will be held Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Sunday, April 30, from 12-5 p.m. at Exchange Place Living History Farm in Kingsport.
Admission at the gate is $5 for adults and free for children under 12.
Thousands of plants will be for sale - perennials, annuals, trees and shrubs - with the emphasis on natives, herbs and heirloom plants (including a wide variety of heirloom tomatoes), along with garden-related arts and crafts.
Heritage breeds of animals and the spring activities of a mid-1800’s farmstead will be featured as Exchange Place volunteers shear the sheep, spin and weave the wool, cook on the open hearth, and shape iron over the forge. Ol' timey music and traditional foods add to the atmosphere.
Proceeds from the event help to feed and care for the farm animals, provide educational programming, and help with the restoration and upkeep of the site, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Exchange Place is a non-profit, volunteer-run living history farm, educational facility, and regional attraction that seeks to preserve, protect, interpret, and manage the history, heritage, and artifacts pertaining to mid-19th century farm life in Northeast Tennessee.